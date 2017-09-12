Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 3

Safety-related items are a great way to say I love you during the holidays, whether it's for someone else, or for yourself. Today's goodie is a Leatt GPX 4.5 Helmet ($239.99). This Injected Polymer Compound unit uses 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, that reduces the amount of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and absorption of energy upon impact at concussion level. The Turbines are made of an energy absorbing material, and are strategically sprinkled throughout the inside the helmet liner.



The multi-density, V-shaped impact foam is molded directly to the outer shell, which makes it possible to reduce the outer shell size. The smaller outer shell volume reduces rotational acceleration upon impact, helping to avoid injury.



Leatt helmets provide ample ventilation, but most importantly, the vents work even at low speed. Sizes range from SM-XXL, and colors include White, Satin Black, Black/Brushed, Blue/White, White/Black, Lime/Teal, Orange/Denim and Blue/Red.



