Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 3 42

Safety-related items are a great way to say I love you during the holidays, whether it's for someone else, or for yourself.

GuyB
12/9/2017 4:09 PM

Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 3

Safety-related items are a great way to say I love you during the holidays, whether it's for someone else, or for yourself. Today's goodie is a Leatt GPX 4.5 Helmet ($239.99). This Injected Polymer Compound unit uses 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, that reduces the amount of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and absorption of energy upon impact at concussion level. The Turbines are made of an energy absorbing material, and are strategically sprinkled throughout the inside the helmet liner.

The multi-density, V-shaped impact foam is molded directly to the outer shell, which makes it possible to reduce the outer shell size. The smaller outer shell volume reduces rotational acceleration upon impact, helping to avoid injury.
                                                                                                                                                                                             
Leatt helmets provide ample ventilation, but most importantly, the vents work even at low speed. Sizes range from SM-XXL, and colors include White, Satin Black, Black/Brushed, Blue/White, White/Black, Lime/Teal, Orange/Denim and Blue/Red.

More info? Click here.
Purchasing online? Visit here.

Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.

1. Check out the goods for each day.

2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.

3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

42 comments

  • kevinboost

    12/9/2017 5:53 PM

    Yes please

  • Cokeham23

    12/9/2017 5:53 PM

    Comment

  • Digger437

    12/9/2017 5:53 PM

    Leatt

  • woody woodpecker

    12/9/2017 5:53 PM

    Lil different but I like it

  • Highsider

    12/9/2017 5:52 PM

    I love the graphics! Size large, please!

  • radialone

    12/9/2017 5:46 PM

    Super clean

  • dl117

    12/9/2017 5:43 PM

    New helmet for new gear

  • T-Fish

    12/9/2017 5:42 PM

    In for the win!

  • Stadanco

    12/9/2017 5:39 PM

    Slick looking lid

  • igloe817

    12/9/2017 5:28 PM

    Dibs!!

  • jonboy688

    12/9/2017 5:26 PM

    This would look great with my 18 crf450

  • Jack_Mehoff

    12/9/2017 5:23 PM

    Ugly as sin but anything is pretty if it's free

  • SKlein

    12/9/2017 5:23 PM

    Thanks for hosting this again!

  • Bryce Oxley 511

    12/9/2017 5:22 PM

    looking super sharp

  • okieonayamaha

    12/9/2017 5:18 PM

    In for day 3

  • jayB22

    12/9/2017 5:14 PM

    Solid lid

  • lbubbyj

    12/9/2017 5:11 PM

    Great looking helmet. I want one!

  • racerx217

    12/9/2017 5:10 PM

    I like it!

  • crf250pilot

    12/9/2017 5:08 PM

    Awesome color scheme

  • PitRacer

    12/9/2017 5:06 PM

    pretty cool looking helmet

