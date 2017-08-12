Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 2

Let's put the brakes on the 12 Days in a big way...courtesy of Galfer. One of their 280mm Tsunami Oversize Rotor Kits ($252.00) would be a pretty sweet item for any serious racer to find under the tree.



This solid-mounted front disc is laser cut and double disc ground from their unique 420 high carbon steel. The wave design and Tsunami grooves are good for quick stops, whether you're racing, or for everyday use.



The kit also includes a U.S.-made 6061 T6 relocation bracket.



Want more info, or to make a purchase? Visit www.galferusa.com



Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.



1. Check out the goods for each day.



2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.



3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?



4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

