Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 2

Let's put the brakes on the 12 Days in a big way...courtesy of Galfer. One of their 280mm Tsunami Oversize Rotor Kits ($252.00) would be a pretty sweet item for any serious racer to find under the tree.
This solid-mounted front disc is laser cut and double disc ground from their unique 420 high carbon steel. The wave design and Tsunami grooves are good for quick stops, whether you're racing, or for everyday use.
The kit also includes a U.S.-made 6061 T6 relocation bracket.
Want more info, or to make a purchase? Visit www.galferusa.com
Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
redrider_714
12/8/2017 6:25 PM
I’m in!!
8k4x6f
12/8/2017 6:22 PM
Better get one or be out braked everytime!!!!
holverson34
12/8/2017 6:21 PM
Never tried them
Racer142
12/8/2017 6:21 PM
In
redduk
12/8/2017 6:14 PM
Would help with my stoppie
brandyn14
12/8/2017 6:11 PM
Always the best
StevieTimes
12/8/2017 6:10 PM
I like turtles, and Galfer brakes
quiknic
12/8/2017 6:05 PM
I'll stop right here and say that the Galfer folks and their brakes kick butt! We have a number of sets on our new rides and the oldies...
MX Dad #27
12/8/2017 6:02 PM
Being able to stop is always good!
RVoortman57
12/8/2017 6:01 PM
Always good to be able to stop
Redrcr34
12/8/2017 5:58 PM
Best stuff you can get
colintrax
12/8/2017 5:45 PM
Hold the brakes! Did I win yesterday?
Dajohn103
12/8/2017 5:42 PM
Extra stopping power to help you wash out your front end in the corner.......
jayB22
12/8/2017 5:39 PM
I'm do for a set!
dupesjr
12/8/2017 5:34 PM
Sweet Rotors
dirtywardog
12/8/2017 5:33 PM
would this make a ktm stop better ? ?
Jmicmoto13
12/8/2017 5:17 PM
Present!
jeffro667
12/8/2017 5:13 PM
Need this!
theycallmeebryan
12/8/2017 5:05 PM
On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me, oversize Galfer rotors they call Tsunami.
Cal62
12/8/2017 5:05 PM
That would work great for my 300 build bike!