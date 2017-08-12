Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 2

Toggle

Let's put the brakes on the 12 Days in a big way...courtesy of Galfer. You could gift (or get gifted) one of their 280mm Tsunami Oversized Rotor Kits.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
12/8/2017 3:03 PM

Let's put the brakes on the 12 Days in a big way...courtesy of Galfer. One of their 280mm Tsunami Oversize Rotor Kits ($252.00) would be a pretty sweet item for any serious racer to find under the tree.

This solid-mounted front disc is laser cut and double disc ground from their unique 420 high carbon steel. The wave design and Tsunami grooves are good for quick stops, whether you're racing, or for everyday use.

The kit also includes a U.S.-made 6061 T6 relocation bracket.

Want more info, or to make a purchase? Visit www.galferusa.com

Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.

1. Check out the goods for each day.

2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.

3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

62 comments

  • redrider_714

    12/8/2017 6:25 PM

    I’m in!!

  • 8k4x6f

    12/8/2017 6:22 PM

    Better get one or be out braked everytime!!!!

  • holverson34

    12/8/2017 6:21 PM

    Never tried them

  • Racer142

    12/8/2017 6:21 PM

    In

  • redduk

    12/8/2017 6:14 PM

    Would help with my stoppie

  • brandyn14

    12/8/2017 6:11 PM

    Always the best

  • StevieTimes

    12/8/2017 6:10 PM

    I like turtles, and Galfer brakes

  • quiknic

    12/8/2017 6:05 PM

    I'll stop right here and say that the Galfer folks and their brakes kick butt! We have a number of sets on our new rides and the oldies...

  • MX Dad #27

    12/8/2017 6:02 PM

    Being able to stop is always good!

  • RVoortman57

    12/8/2017 6:01 PM

    Always good to be able to stop

  • Redrcr34

    12/8/2017 5:58 PM

    Best stuff you can get

  • colintrax

    12/8/2017 5:45 PM

    Hold the brakes! Did I win yesterday?

  • Dajohn103

    12/8/2017 5:42 PM

    Extra stopping power to help you wash out your front end in the corner.......

  • jayB22

    12/8/2017 5:39 PM

    I'm do for a set!

  • dupesjr

    12/8/2017 5:34 PM

    Sweet Rotors

  • dirtywardog

    12/8/2017 5:33 PM

    would this make a ktm stop better ? ?

  • Jmicmoto13

    12/8/2017 5:17 PM

    Present!

  • jeffro667

    12/8/2017 5:13 PM

    Need this!

  • theycallmeebryan

    12/8/2017 5:05 PM

    On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me, oversize Galfer rotors they call Tsunami.

  • Cal62

    12/8/2017 5:05 PM

    That would work great for my 300 build bike!

