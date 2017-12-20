Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 14

What do you think, can we squeak one more in before the holidays? We figure that stopping at 12 was just selling the holidays short.



The Fly Racing F2 Carbon Forge MIPS Helmet ($399.95) is about as close to a factory race bike as a helmet can get. A carbon fiber/Kevlar composite shell construction, dual-density EPS liner, and MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) all work together to score it Snell 2015 and DOT certifications. The MIPS System is a low-friction layer inside the helmets designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain. That should help prevent a few dirt naps.





What else is included on the F2 Carbon? Well, inside you'll find a removable Coolmax liner and cheek pads, so you can easily wash them to prevent helmet funk. A multi-port air induction cooling system includes ten intake and four exhaust vents. That, combined with a High-Flow ventilation system aligns the comfort liner and EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) to maximize airflow. Four vents above the goggle eye port helps draw air from the goggle to reduce fogging.





There's also custom rubber trim with integrated nose guard, and lightweight machined aluminum visor screws and stainless steel rivets and D-rings. To ensure a precise fit, there are three shell sizes, and four EPS sizes.



At the end of the day, drop it back into the included soft fleece helmet bag.



If you're riding in cold weather, you can take advantage of the optional cold weather breath deflector guard, and cold weather plug kit.



Take your pick of Matte Grey/Black, Red/Blue/Black, Black/Hi-Vis/Blue, Matte Charcoal/Orange/Grey, and Matte Neon Pink/Hi-Vis/Black



What? You don't trust Santa, and want to pick up one of these for yourself? Check here. Want to check out everything Fly Racing has to offer? Visit here. www.flyracing.com.









