Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 14

What do you think, can we squeak one more in before the holidays? Fly helps us out with another bonus day.
The Fly Racing F2 Carbon Forge MIPS Helmet ($399.95) is about as close to a factory race bike as a helmet can get. A carbon fiber/Kevlar composite shell construction, dual-density EPS liner, and MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) all work together to score it Snell 2015 and DOT certifications. The MIPS System is a low-friction layer inside the helmets designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain. That should help prevent a few dirt naps.
What else is included on the F2 Carbon? Well, inside you'll find a removable Coolmax liner and cheek pads, so you can easily wash them to prevent helmet funk. A multi-port air induction cooling system includes ten intake and four exhaust vents. That, combined with a High-Flow ventilation system aligns the comfort liner and EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) to maximize airflow. Four vents above the goggle eye port helps draw air from the goggle to reduce fogging.
There's also custom rubber trim with integrated nose guard, and lightweight machined aluminum visor screws and stainless steel rivets and D-rings. To ensure a precise fit, there are three shell sizes, and four EPS sizes.
At the end of the day, drop it back into the included soft fleece helmet bag.
If you're riding in cold weather, you can take advantage of the optional cold weather breath deflector guard, and cold weather plug kit.
Take your pick of Matte Grey/Black, Red/Blue/Black, Black/Hi-Vis/Blue, Matte Charcoal/Orange/Grey, and Matte Neon Pink/Hi-Vis/Black
What? You don't trust Santa, and want to pick up one of these for yourself? Check here. Want to check out everything Fly Racing has to offer? Visit here. www.flyracing.com.
Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.
5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.
Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)
The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.
the_eddy
12/20/2017 9:17 PM
Fly ?
HuskyEd
12/20/2017 9:04 PM
Helmetmania going on this Christmas. That's great !
BBszook
12/20/2017 8:39 PM
Love it
Louie112
12/20/2017 8:30 PM
Hit me with the goodies!
craigathan404
12/20/2017 8:26 PM
First helmet I ever bought was a fly and I’d love to have another!
17crf116
12/20/2017 8:05 PM
My ? would look good in there
Vonripper450
12/20/2017 8:03 PM
That is a BA helmet!
tobias.lonfat
12/20/2017 7:37 PM
Thank you
Idaho747
12/20/2017 7:34 PM
Awesome helmets
brysgrfx
12/20/2017 7:34 PM
Nice stuff....
Honda47
12/20/2017 7:33 PM
Love everything that Fly makes!!
MxKing809
12/20/2017 7:17 PM
Best out there bro
Bryce Oxley 511
12/20/2017 7:14 PM
love it
Dano149
12/20/2017 7:14 PM
Fly Idaho
mbowen63
12/20/2017 7:03 PM
MIPS MIPS MIPS
jk367
12/20/2017 6:55 PM
That is a a very excellent helmet
Camp332
12/20/2017 6:51 PM
I love this place! Cheers
garnersnake
12/20/2017 6:48 PM
Great looking helmet and even better quality.
454supersport
12/20/2017 6:45 PM
Nice helmet!
larsenb
12/20/2017 6:42 PM
man do I need this for my little man