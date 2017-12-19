Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 13

- Home
Yep, you're not seeing things, folks...due to an abundance of cool site supporters, we're into overtime. Scott has a batch of goodies for today.
Day 13 features a batch of goodies from Scott. While they're known for their eye protection, sunglasses might not be the first thing you think of, we've been known to use them frequently for both road and mountain bike rides. Their Tune Sunglass ($89.99) have a cool style and large lens design for max coverage. They've also got rubber temple tips for extra grip, as well as cool no-slip nose pads.
The Scott Goggle Case ($42.50) will keep up to five pairs of goggles clean and ready to go, as well as multiple lenses and any other goggle-related items you might need for your racing day.
Next up is their top of the line Scott Prospect Goggle ($89.99). The extra height of the lens on these bad boys gives you a maximum field of vision, and they're held in place with the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, and keeps the lens in the frame no matter what's being thrown your way. On the back end, they have a an extra wide, no-slip silicone strap. Combined with the articulated outriggers, they do a great job of keeping the goggle sealed against your face. Each Prospect comes with two lenses...chrome and clear...so you're dialed no matter the conditions.
Last but not least, we've got the Scott Camo 7 panel hat ($25.00). This will keep you styling (and not squinting) in the pits, while the mesh keeps you cool while waiting for your next moto.
All these goodies (and much more) can be spotted on https://www.scott-sports.com.
Do you want a chance to win these? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.
5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.
Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)
The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.
