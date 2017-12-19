Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 13

Day 13 features a batch of goodies from Scott. While they're known for their eye protection, sunglasses might not be the first thing you think of, we've been known to use them frequently for both road and mountain bike rides. Their Tune Sunglass ($89.99) have a cool style and large lens design for max coverage. They've also got rubber temple tips for extra grip, as well as cool no-slip nose pads.

The Scott Goggle Case ($42.50) will keep up to five pairs of goggles clean and ready to go, as well as multiple lenses and any other goggle-related items you might need for your racing day.

Next up is their top of the line Scott Prospect Goggle ($89.99). The extra height of the lens on these bad boys gives you a maximum field of vision, and they're held in place with the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, and keeps the lens in the frame no matter what's being thrown your way. On the back end, they have a an extra wide, no-slip silicone strap. Combined with the articulated outriggers, they do a great job of keeping the goggle sealed against your face. Each Prospect comes with two lenses...chrome and clear...so you're dialed no matter the conditions.

Last but not least, we've got the Scott Camo 7 panel hat ($25.00). This will keep you styling (and not squinting) in the pits, while the mesh keeps you cool while waiting for your next moto.



All these goodies (and much more) can be spotted on https://www.scott-sports.com.



