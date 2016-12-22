Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas, Day 13

Wait, what? Yep, it's true, we're into overtime on the 12 Days. Day 13 is courtesy of Scott, and boy, did they bring the goods.

First up is the new Scott Prospect goggle in a blue/white/yellow chrome works style ($85). The Prospect provides the largest field of vision, along with the exclusive Scott Lens Lock System, to ensure the lens stays in the frame no matter how heavy the roost is. (Hey, no one holeshots every time.) They also feature a three-layer thermoformed face foam, anti-fog treated lens (and an extra clear lens is included), along with a 50mm extra-wide no-slip silicone strap.



Add to that a Scott Hustle in grey/fluor-yellow/orange chrome works ($65.00). The Hustle goggle has been a proven performer for many years, and also features three-layer face foam, anti-fog treated lens, and a spare clear anti-fog lens.





The Scott Spur glasses in dark blue/matte/red/red chrome ($100) represent a step further in performance eyewear. The innovative design, with its XL lens creating a perfect shield has had a large focus on protection. The Spur offers maximum coverage in order to protect your eyes from wind and various flying debris. The low-profile arms are specifically designed to fit well with helmets that have added coverage over the temples for optimal comfort. Additionally, the SCOTT Spur comes with the ELC system which allows you to switch lenses quickly and easily along with an Amplifier Trail lens, their latest innovation in precision optics and UV protection, and it also comes with a spare lens.





You can pack all of these in a Scott Goggle Case ($42.50) that is a hard–molded and holds up to five goggles. It's also equipped with lens sleeve holders and four little pockets and one large pocket in the back for extra storage.





Need a stocking stuffer? How about a Scott Flagship T in vintage black ($24.00) in an oh-so-comfy single poly/cotton/rayon material?





The last goodie here is a Scott Retro Hat ($20.00) This black/white/black beauty iss a snapback half-mesh that'll keep your head cool when it's hot out.

You can find all of these (and way more) at www.scott-sports.com

