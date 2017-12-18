Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 12

Answer Racing's AR-5 Helmet might find a cool landing spot under your tree. They wanted to aim for a higher standard, so their fiberglass shell AR-5 helmet features MIPS at a nearly unheard of price, $299.95. With MIPS you get the addition of a low-friction layer between the helmet and head, to reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts.



There's also a removable, washable, and replaceable Coolmax liner. In addition to the MIPS technology, you'll also find a dual-density EPS liner, and multiple intake and exhaust ports. We hope you never hit the deck, but if you do, you'll find that the AR-5 meets or exceeds the ECE 22.05 and DOT certifications.



Pick from adult SM-2XL; and Gray/Black/HiViz, Black/Gray/White, Acid/Blue, or White/Black color combos.



Need more info? Visit answerracing.com.









Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.



1. Check out the goods for each day.



2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.



3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?



4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.



5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join



Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.



Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)

The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.



