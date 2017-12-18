Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 12

- Home
Answer Racing's AR-5 Helmet might find a cool landing spot under your tree.
Answer Racing's AR-5 Helmet might find a cool landing spot under your tree. They wanted to aim for a higher standard, so their fiberglass shell AR-5 helmet features MIPS at a nearly unheard of price, $299.95. With MIPS you get the addition of a low-friction layer between the helmet and head, to reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts.
There's also a removable, washable, and replaceable Coolmax liner. In addition to the MIPS technology, you'll also find a dual-density EPS liner, and multiple intake and exhaust ports. We hope you never hit the deck, but if you do, you'll find that the AR-5 meets or exceeds the ECE 22.05 and DOT certifications.
Pick from adult SM-2XL; and Gray/Black/HiViz, Black/Gray/White, Acid/Blue, or White/Black color combos.
Need more info? Visit answerracing.com.
Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.
5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.
Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)
The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.
Hammy784
12/19/2017 8:30 AM
Lots of nice lids this year
MXATC
12/19/2017 8:27 AM
Nice!
buechlerj
12/19/2017 8:25 AM
I would like that helmet.
DA498
12/19/2017 8:23 AM
Man! I’m bound to win one of these helmets. Thanks Answer
Ismack
12/19/2017 8:14 AM
yep
smezmx
12/19/2017 8:11 AM
.
FLmxer
12/19/2017 8:09 AM
Very nice lid. ANSWR
SethAltmeyer
12/19/2017 7:59 AM
Helmets for xmas
Vet145
12/19/2017 7:53 AM
Good showing this year Vital!
Cal62
12/19/2017 7:53 AM
That's a good looking lid.
DaMoose
12/19/2017 7:44 AM
THANKS for all the gifts ! Have a Merry Christmas !
Vet57
12/19/2017 7:40 AM
in
23'swifey
12/19/2017 7:38 AM
Merry Christmas Vital!!
mxnut23
12/19/2017 7:36 AM
As usual, Vital brings Christmas to the MX crowd!! Kudos!!
tempura
12/19/2017 7:20 AM
On the twelfth day of Christmas, Vital bro gave to me, the Answer to my noggins vulnerability!!!
It's been fun, thanks Vital and Merry Christmas!
BBszook
12/19/2017 7:18 AM
Nice
Tvol112
12/19/2017 7:13 AM
Nice looking helmet!
Cody_rg
12/19/2017 7:07 AM
Saving the best item for last.
shiftmx_22
12/19/2017 7:06 AM
Neato Torpedo
Phil_Clarke
12/19/2017 6:49 AM
Pick me!