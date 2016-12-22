​Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas, Day 12 203

Are you in the mood for Mika? Awesome! Mika Metals has kicked in a set of bars, clamps, and grips to make someone's season a little brighter.
 
 

​Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas, Day 12


Mika Metals RAW series handlebars ($109.99) are designed for maximum comfort. Their unique tapering allows the bars to have increased strength, while having the optimal amount of flex to minimize arm fatigue. Constructed of T6 7075 aluminum, Mika says they're as strong or stronger than any non-cross bar handlebar on the market.  Available in ten bends, and six pad colors.

​Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas, Day 12

Mika Medals Bar Clamps ($59.99) are precision machined from Aerospace 7075 aluminium. They're rubber-mounted and are a great replacement for your stock 7/8" or 1-1/8" clamps. They use the stock rubber cones and are available in four different colors, including black, silver, blue, and red.


Mika Metals Full Diamond Grips ($12.95) use an advanced medium rubber compound, and the full diamond pattern is specifically designed to increase finger traction while minimizing palm blisters. Take your pick of white, black, and grey.

Want a chance to win one of these for yourself? Be sure to add a comment below.

Please, one entry per per person, for each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click here www.vitalmx.com/join

Related: Mika Metals Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Mika Metals Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
203 comments

  • seth505

    12/22/2016 11:18 AM

    Ahiiiiiight

  • tobias.lonfat

    12/22/2016 11:17 AM

    AWesome

  • segers

    12/22/2016 11:04 AM

    Sweet

  • moto589

    12/22/2016 10:57 AM

    I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom

  • HuskyEd

    12/22/2016 10:52 AM

    Everybody wants some. I want some too

  • radialone

    12/22/2016 10:45 AM

    very cool

  • yz400f

    12/22/2016 10:36 AM

    Be handy

  • Wildeye511

    12/22/2016 10:28 AM

    Sweet!!!!!!!

  • Vegas

    12/22/2016 10:27 AM

    I needs

  • rockyuno

    12/22/2016 10:26 AM

    Good for my bike!

  • CLT809

    12/22/2016 10:25 AM

    bananas

  • sbingham

    12/22/2016 9:50 AM

    Nice bars

  • xman24

    12/22/2016 9:39 AM

    Beauty eh!

  • tyke

    12/22/2016 9:36 AM

    IN

  • kxf169

    12/22/2016 9:34 AM

    noice

  • Rabbit

    12/22/2016 9:33 AM

    Life behind.....

  • ScottYZF450

    12/22/2016 9:30 AM

    Would love to try these out on the bike. Great gift. Merry Christmas everyone, and thanks Vital for the contest.

  • Awood

    12/22/2016 9:25 AM

    i love mika

  • EEracer117

    12/22/2016 9:24 AM

    nice!

  • TeamPumpin

    12/22/2016 9:23 AM

    Cliche'