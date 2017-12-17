Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 11

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Day 11 of the 12-ish days of MXmas? Let's check out a Special Edition Fasthouse Bell Moto-9 helmet.
This cool Moto-9 special edition collaboration that Bell Helmets did with Fasthouse ($399.95) would make a cool gift to find under the tree, don't you think?
The Moto-9 features Bell’s lightweight composite "Tri-Matrix" shell, as well as a Velocity Flow Ventilation system for maximum cooling. The features don't stop there. You also get an X-Static Liner, Flying Bridge Visor, Magnetic Cheekpads/Strap Keeper, five-year warranty, and now the MIPS energy absorbing technology. Certification? How about Snell M2015 and DOT?
That's a lot of good stuff in come package. This one comes in black/flow yellow, and in XS–XXL.
You can check out this one and a whole line of good stuff at www.bellhelmets.com.
Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.
5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.
Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)
The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.
shiftmx_22
12/19/2017 7:04 AM
this helmut is cool and good
Bosco
12/19/2017 3:08 AM
I watched Bladerunner (the original) last night, and it was very disappointing.
MR. X
12/19/2017 3:00 AM
helmet
nlitworld
12/19/2017 12:19 AM
Good looking special edition helmet.
ESkulte
12/19/2017 12:09 AM
Would love a helmet since borrowing and renting all the time sucks
Awood
12/18/2017 11:54 PM
so sick
generallee121
12/18/2017 9:52 PM
Best gift so far
Chuck_Malone
12/18/2017 9:04 PM
gotta keep the noggin safe
walkitoff
12/18/2017 8:33 PM
I'm in!
garnersnake
12/18/2017 8:02 PM
Fasthouse continues to put out great looking stuff!
Yaya
12/18/2017 7:50 PM
Man I want this gift so bad!
Ron777
12/18/2017 7:35 PM
Awesome! I'm in!
Littlea
12/18/2017 7:33 PM
Gorgeous!
DCZookster
12/18/2017 7:10 PM
The Fast house guys sure know how to set the Bar high, perfect example, this Helmet Rocks
Vonripper450
12/18/2017 6:22 PM
Cool helmet
Kx125rider
12/18/2017 6:18 PM
Awesome graphics
bsharkey
12/18/2017 6:13 PM
Bell helmets rule
kakarot
12/18/2017 6:03 PM
In need of a make over,this would be a good start
K-dogg
12/18/2017 5:43 PM
Love it!
BigShovel250
12/18/2017 4:54 PM
Nice!