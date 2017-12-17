Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 11

This cool Moto-9 special edition collaboration that Bell Helmets did with Fasthouse ($399.95) would make a cool gift to find under the tree, don't you think?





The Moto-9 features Bell’s lightweight composite "Tri-Matrix" shell, as well as a Velocity Flow Ventilation system for maximum cooling. The features don't stop there. You also get an X-Static Liner, Flying Bridge Visor, Magnetic Cheekpads/Strap Keeper, five-year warranty, and now the MIPS energy absorbing technology. Certification? How about Snell M2015 and DOT?



That's a lot of good stuff in come package. This one comes in black/flow yellow, and in XS–XXL.

You can check out this one and a whole line of good stuff at www.bellhelmets.com.







