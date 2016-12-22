Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas, Day 11 232

We're getting close to putting the whoa to the 12 Days, which means it's a good time to but out a Galfer 280mm Oversize Tsunami Wave Rotor Kit ($252).

These kits include a 280mm solid mount rotor and 6061-T6 aluminum relocating bracket. The rotors are laser cut from high carbon 420 stainless steel, and then double disc-parallel ground for flatness, and heat treated.

Here's a quick grid to check for your brand/model/years.

Honda
CR / CR-F
2004+
Husqvarna TC / TE / FC / FE 2014+
Kawasaki KX / KX-F 2006+
KTM SX / SX-F / XC / EXC 2010+
Suzuki RM
RMZ		 1996+
2007+
 Yamaha  YZ / YZ-F  2008+
Need more info? Or are you looking for other show-stopping gifts? Visit www.galferusa.com


Want a chance to win one of these for yourself? Be sure to add a comment below.

Please, one entry per per person, for each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click here www.vitalmx.com/join​

