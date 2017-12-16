Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 10

Have you got a hardcore racer in the family? One that would enjoy something less fluffy and more functional? Well, how about a Wiseco Elite Piston Kit for Christmas?



Whether you're a two-stroke or four-stroke fan, the Wiseco Racer Elite Series Piston Kits ($200-$322, depending on application) are innovative, and are a no expense spared upgrade.

The new Racer Elite Series two-stroke pistons are machined from forged 2000 series aluminum, and feature a box structure. With those two features, you get superior strength and improved heat resistance, while still keeping it light. There's an asymetrical skirt design, to provide strength where you need it, and to trim weight and friction where you won't miss it.



The compression ring is lapped using a proprietary process to fit precisely into the ring groove. This creates a much better ring seal, reducing blow-by by over 30% and adding almost three horsepower in their testing.



They also feature their ArmorPlating coating, which covers the dome, ring groove, and piston pin bores, and protects against detonation, heat, and friction. Wiseco says the coating gets harder with increased temperatures, and increases wear resistance.



Then there's the ArmorFit skirt coating, which is a proprietary Wiseco technology. The Moly-based dry-film lubricant is mixed in-house and applied via a patented process. Wiseco says that the skirt coating is there for the life of the piston, and will actually buff into the cylinder bore size, which eliminates the need to choose a specific sized piston, as long as your cylinder is still within spec and tolerance.



On the four-stroke side, you find many of the same features listed above, still start with the same 2000 series aluminum and box design; but rather than a forged construction, they're start life as blocks of billet that are precision machined.

Want more info, or are ready to order? Visit wiseco.com.



