Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 1

Just like clockwork (as signified by the impending Supercross season), the holidays are upon us once again, and that can only mean one thing...it's time for annual Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas. Thanks to some of our generous site sponsors, we've got 12 days worth of cool goodies to check out as gift ideas. If you're struggling for gift ideas, you can scope them out for inspiration. But that's only the half of it. You also have chance to win each one of these.



Here are the easy steps for participating.



1. Check out the goods for each day.



2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.



3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?



4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join



Okay, with that out of the day, let's dive in!



Day one is a Troy Lee Designs SE4 Polyacrylite Helmet in Pinstripe Red ($250 retail). This sweet-looking lid is the most economical model in the TLD lineup, but it doesn't skimp on features. It's got 16 air intake ports, and six rear exhaust ports to flow cool air around and over a rider's head.



Of course, safety is always a prime concern, and this SE4 helmet has a MIPS brain protection system to minimize rotational forces upon impact. There's also an EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) chin bar, and anatomical "3D" cheek pads with emergency release to make it easy for EMS personnel to remove the helmet in case of a crash.



For added safety, you'll find plastic visor screws and brass inserts in the shell for easy impact breakaway.



Okay, now with that in mind, here's a direct link to the helmet on the Troy Lee Designs site, don't forget to leave a comment below, for a chance to win this helmet.

