Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 1

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
It's our favorite time of year! 12 Days of gift ideas, and 12 chances to win the goodies for yourself. We'll kick this off with a helmet from Troy Lee Designs.
Just like clockwork (as signified by the impending Supercross season), the holidays are upon us once again, and that can only mean one thing...it's time for annual Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas. Thanks to some of our generous site sponsors, we've got 12 days worth of cool goodies to check out as gift ideas. If you're struggling for gift ideas, you can scope them out for inspiration. But that's only the half of it. You also have chance to win each one of these.
Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
Okay, with that out of the day, let's dive in!
Day one is a Troy Lee Designs SE4 Polyacrylite Helmet in Pinstripe Red ($250 retail). This sweet-looking lid is the most economical model in the TLD lineup, but it doesn't skimp on features. It's got 16 air intake ports, and six rear exhaust ports to flow cool air around and over a rider's head.
Of course, safety is always a prime concern, and this SE4 helmet has a MIPS brain protection system to minimize rotational forces upon impact. There's also an EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) chin bar, and anatomical "3D" cheek pads with emergency release to make it easy for EMS personnel to remove the helmet in case of a crash.
For added safety, you'll find plastic visor screws and brass inserts in the shell for easy impact breakaway.
Okay, now with that in mind, here's a direct link to the helmet on the Troy Lee Designs site, don't forget to leave a comment below, for a chance to win this helmet.
kdawson252
12/7/2017 8:10 PM
Dibbs
okieonayamaha
12/7/2017 8:05 PM
I love these every year. Thanks Vital
tingo
12/7/2017 8:04 PM
So fresh and so clean...clean.
Primetime
12/7/2017 7:57 PM
Awesome helmet pick me!
jhansen510
12/7/2017 7:54 PM
Awesome lid
Joey1927
12/7/2017 7:43 PM
TLD the best!
generallee121
12/7/2017 7:42 PM
Nice lookin lid
garnersnake
12/7/2017 7:36 PM
Thanks again Vital for putting this together!
brysgrfx
12/7/2017 7:32 PM
Always looks so good.
MxKing809
12/7/2017 7:29 PM
TLD always looks so clean ?
motoloco
12/7/2017 7:19 PM
Nice helmet!
Brad460
12/7/2017 7:11 PM
Large for me!
Dstockl35
12/7/2017 7:05 PM
TLD!
crf250pilot
12/7/2017 7:03 PM
TLD rocks!!
mxcat324
12/7/2017 7:02 PM
please Santa pick me
atrdrvr7
12/7/2017 6:59 PM
Me!
ducknuts
12/7/2017 6:52 PM
TLD is the helmet for meeeeeee meee meee meee
navalseabee
12/7/2017 6:52 PM
i like this segment every year
Rideyz102
12/7/2017 6:51 PM
Cool Beans I need
Wolfey
12/7/2017 6:50 PM
The Perfect Gift!