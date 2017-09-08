Vital Info: Zach Osborne

- Home
Here's some info you should know about Zach Osborne's career.
Born: 1989
Turned Pro: 2006
2017 Race Class: 250
Career Number: #16 (Earned in 2013)
Past National Numbers:
2013: #338
2012: #338
2008: #76
2007: #78
2006: #168
2017 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2016: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2015: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2014: GEICO Honda
2013: GEICO Honda
2012: Monster Energy Yamaha
2008: Yamaha of Troy
2007: Red Bull KTM
2006: Red Bull KTM
2017 Gear Brand: Fly Racing
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Fly Racing
2015: Fly Racing
2014: Alias
2013: Alias
2012: UFO
2008: Fly Racing
2007: Fox Racing
2006: Fox Racing
Supercross Main Event Starts: 57
Supercross Main Event Wins: 4
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 17
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 25
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 44
Supercross Titles: 1 (2017 250E)
Motocross Round Starts: 54 (Not including 2017)
Motocross Overall Wins: 1
Motocross Overall Podiums: 8
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 17
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 29
