Vital Info: Zach Osborne

Here's some info you should know about Zach Osborne's career.

8/9/2017 8:29 PM

Born: 1989

Turned Pro: 2006

2017 Race Class: 250

Career Number: #16 (Earned in 2013)

Past National Numbers:

2013: #338

2012: #338

2008: #76

2007: #78

2006: #168

2017 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Past Teams:

2016: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2015: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2014: GEICO Honda

2013: GEICO Honda

2012: Monster Energy Yamaha

2008: Yamaha of Troy

2007: Red Bull KTM

2006: Red Bull KTM

2017 Gear Brand: Fly Racing

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Fly Racing

2015: Fly Racing

2014: Alias

2013: Alias

2012: UFO

2008: Fly Racing

2007: Fox Racing

2006: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 57

Supercross Main Event Wins: 4

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 17

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 25

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 44

Supercross Titles: 1 (2017 250E)

Motocross Round Starts: 54 (Not including 2017)

Motocross Overall Wins:

Motocross Overall Podiums:

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 17

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 29

