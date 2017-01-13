Vital Info: Shane McElrath

Shane McElrath

Age: 22

Birthday: August 11th, 1994

Turned Pro: 2013

2017 Race Class: 250

2017 National Number: #38 

Past National Numbers:

2016: #30

2015: #40

2014: #87

2013: #127

2017 Team: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM

Past Teams:

2016: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM

2015: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM

2014: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda

2013: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda

2017 Gear Brand: Troy Lee Designs

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Troy Lee Designs

2015: Troy Lee Designs

2014: Troy Lee Designs

2013: Troy Lee Designs

Supercross Main Event Starts: 28 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 4

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 9

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 21

Motocross Round Starts: 28

Motocross Overall Podiums: 1

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 10

Various Photos of Shane McElrath:

2017 TLD KTM team intro

2016 St. Louis

2016 Southwick

2015 Glen Helen

2015 East Rutherford

Glen Helen 2014

2013 Monarch Moto Pro Super-X Invitational

