Vital Info: Shane McElrath

Shane McElrath
Age: 22
Birthday: August 11th, 1994
Turned Pro: 2013
2017 Race Class: 250
2017 National Number: #38
Past National Numbers:
2016: #30
2015: #40
2014: #87
2013: #127
2017 Team: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM
Past Teams:
2016: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM
2015: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM
2014: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda
2013: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda
2017 Gear Brand: Troy Lee Designs
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Troy Lee Designs
2015: Troy Lee Designs
2014: Troy Lee Designs
2013: Troy Lee Designs
Supercross Main Event Starts: 28 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 4
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 9
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 21
Motocross Round Starts: 28
Motocross Overall Podiums: 1
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 10
