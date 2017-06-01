Vital Info: Ryan Dungey

​Ryan Dungey

Vital Info: Ryan Dungey

Age: 27

Birthday: December 4th, 1989

Turned Pro: 2006

2017 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #5 (Earned in 2009)

Past National Numbers:

2009: #10

2008: #28

2007: #62

2017 Team: Red Bull KTM

Past Teams:

2016: Red Bull KTM

2015: Red Bull KTM

2014: Red Bull KTM

2013: Red Bull KTM

2012: Red Bull KTM

2011: Makita Suzuki

2010: Makita Suzuki

2009: Makita Suzuki

2008: Makita Suzuki

2007: Makita Suzuki

2006: Makita Suzuki

2017 Gear Brand: Fox

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Fox

2015: Fox

2014: Fox

2013: Fox

2012: Fox

2011: Fox

2010: Fox

2009: Fox

2008: Answer

2007: Answer

2006: Answer

Supercross Main Event Starts: 142

Supercross Main Event Wins: 43

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 105

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 125

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 137

Supercross Championship Titles: 4 (2009 250W, 2010 450, 2015 450, 2016 450)

Motocross Round Starts: 112

Motocross Overall Wins: 46

Motocross Overall Podiums: 91

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 99

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 104

Motocross Championship Titles: 4 (2009 250, 2010 450, 2012 450, 2015 450)

Various Photos of Ryan Dungey:

2016 Monster Energy Cup

2016 Glen Helen National

2016 Las Vegas Supercross

2015 Unadilla National

2014 Outdoor Prep

2014 Indianapolis Supercross

2012 MXoN

2010 Washougal National

2009 Phoenix Supercross

2008 Steel City National

2007 Washougal National

2006 Mammoth Mountain

For more articles like this, click here.
Related: Ryan Dungey Vital Info
Ryan Dungey Vital Info
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments