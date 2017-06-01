Vital Info: Ryan Dungey
Ryan Dungey
Age: 27
Birthday: December 4th, 1989
Turned Pro: 2006
2017 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #5 (Earned in 2009)
Past National Numbers:
2009: #10
2008: #28
2007: #62
2017 Team: Red Bull KTM
Past Teams:
2016: Red Bull KTM
2015: Red Bull KTM
2014: Red Bull KTM
2013: Red Bull KTM
2012: Red Bull KTM
2011: Makita Suzuki
2010: Makita Suzuki
2009: Makita Suzuki
2008: Makita Suzuki
2007: Makita Suzuki
2006: Makita Suzuki
2017 Gear Brand: Fox
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Fox
2015: Fox
2014: Fox
2013: Fox
2012: Fox
2011: Fox
2010: Fox
2009: Fox
2008: Answer
2007: Answer
2006: Answer
Supercross Main Event Starts: 142
Supercross Main Event Wins: 43
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 105
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 125
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 137
Supercross Championship Titles: 4 (2009 250W, 2010 450, 2015 450, 2016 450)
Motocross Round Starts: 112
Motocross Overall Wins: 46
Motocross Overall Podiums: 91
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 99
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 104
Motocross Championship Titles: 4 (2009 250, 2010 450, 2012 450, 2015 450)
