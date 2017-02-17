Vital Info: RJ Hampshire

 RJ Hampshire​

Age: 21

Birthday: January 26th, 1996

Turned Pro: 2014

2017 Race Class: 250

2017 National Number: #31

Past National Numbers:

2016: #31

2015: #80

2014: #621

2017 Team: GEICO Honda

Past Teams:

2016: GEICO Honda

2015: GEICO Honda

2014: GEICO Honda

2017 Gear Brand: Alias

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Alias

2015: Alias

2014: Alias

Supercross Main Event Starts: 17 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 1

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 4

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13

Motocross Round Starts: 27

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 12

Various Photos of RJ Hampshire:

2016 Muddy Creek National

2016 Atlanta Supercross

2015 Utah National

2015 Daytona Supercross

2013 MEC

