Vital Info: RJ Hampshire
Age: 21
Birthday: January 26th, 1996
Turned Pro: 2014
2017 Race Class: 250
2017 National Number: #31
Past National Numbers:
2016: #31
2015: #80
2014: #621
2017 Team: GEICO Honda
Past Teams:
2016: GEICO Honda
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: GEICO Honda
2017 Gear Brand: Alias
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Alias
2015: Alias
2014: Alias
Supercross Main Event Starts: 17 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 1
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 4
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13
Motocross Round Starts: 27
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 12
Various Photos of RJ Hampshire:
