Vital Info: Marvin Musquin

​Marvin Musquin

Age: 27

Birthday: December 30th, 1989

Turned Pro: 2011 (Made full time AMA MX debut in 2011, but claimed two MX2 World Championship titles before coming to the United States)

2017 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #25 (Earned in 2012)

Past National Numbers:

2012: #38

2011: #125

2017 Team: Red Bull KTM

Past Teams:

2016: Red Bull KTM

2015: Red Bull KTM

2014: Red Bull KTM

2013: Red Bull KTM

2012: Red Bull KTM

2011: Red Bull KTM

2017 Gear Brand: Thor

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Thor

2015: Fox

2014: Thor

2013: Thor

2012: Alpinestars

2011: Alpinestars

Supercross Main Event Starts: 48 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Wins: 11

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 25

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 30

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 41

Supercross Titles: 1 (2015 250E)

Motocross Round Starts: 67

Motocross Overall Wins: 8

Motocross Overall Podiums: 27

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 46

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 64

Various Photos of Marvin Musquin: