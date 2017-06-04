Vital Info: Malcolm Stewart

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Some info you should know about Malcolm Stewart's career.
Age: 24
Birthday: October 27th, 1992
Turned Pro: 2011
2017 Race Class: 450
2017 National Number: #47
Past National Numbers:
2016: #50
2015: #34
2014: #34
2013: #32
2012: #37
2011: #139
2017 Team: RIDE365.com / Stewart Racing
Past Teams:
2016: GEICO Honda
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: Lucas Oil / Troy Lee Designs Honda
2013: J-Star KTM (SX), Lucas Oil / Troy Lee Designs Honda (MX)
2012: J-Star KTM
2011: Suzuki City / Nitro Circus
2017 Gear Brand: Seven
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Alias
2015: Alias
2014: Troy Lee Designs
2013: Answer (SX), Troy Lee Designs (MX)
2012: Answer
2011: O'Neal
Supercross Main Event Starts: 52
Supercross Main Event Wins: 3
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 13
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 24
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 36
Supercross Titles: 1 (2016 250 East)
Motocross Round Starts: 43
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 12
Various Photos of Malcolm Stewart: