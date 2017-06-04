Vital Info: Malcolm Stewart

Some info you should know about Malcolm Stewart's career.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s1200_ETav_17GD2_B2_1484429014.jpg?1484428330 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 70 10 232 386 273 3983 39 1

GD2
4/6/2017 10:04 PM

Vital Info: Malcolm Stewart

​Age: 24

Birthday: October 27th, 1992

Turned Pro: 2011

2017 Race Class: 450

2017 National Number: #47

Past National Numbers:

2016: #50

2015: #34

2014: #34

2013: #32

2012: #37

2011: #139

2017 Team: RIDE365.com / Stewart Racing

Past Teams:

2016: GEICO Honda

2015: GEICO Honda

2014: Lucas Oil / Troy Lee Designs Honda

2013: J-Star KTM (SX), Lucas Oil / Troy Lee Designs Honda (MX)

2012: J-Star KTM

2011: Suzuki City / Nitro Circus

2017 Gear Brand: Seven

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Alias

2015: Alias

2014: Troy Lee Designs

2013: Answer (SX), Troy Lee Designs (MX)

2012: Answer

2011: O'Neal

Supercross Main Event Starts: 52

Supercross Main Event Wins: 3

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 13

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 24

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 36

Supercross Titles: 1 (2016 250 East)

Motocross Round Starts: 43

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 12

Various Photos of Malcolm Stewart:

2017 Arlington Supercross

2016 Las Vegas Supercross

2015 Santa Clara Supercross

2014 High Point National

2014 Anaheim 1 Supercross

2013 Red Bud National

2012 Thunder Valley National

2012 Supercross

2011 Indianapolis Supercross

Related: Malcolm Stewart Vital Info
Malcolm Stewart Vital Info
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments