Vital Info: Jordon Smith

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Here's some info you should know about Jordon Smith's career. Updated through 2017.
Age: 21
Born: February 6th, 1996
Turned Pro: 2015
2018 Race Class: 250
2018 National Number: #45
Past National Numbers:
2017: #44
2016: #39
2015: #126
2018 Team: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / KTM
Past Teams:
2017: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / KTM
2016: GEICO Honda
2015: GEICO Honda
2018 Gear Brand: Troy Lee Designs
Past Gear Brands:
2017: Troy Lee Designs
2016: Alias
2015: Alias
Supercross Main Event Starts: 20
Supercross Main Event Wins: 2
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 6
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 10
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13
Motocross Round Starts: 21
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 1
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 5
Various Photos of Jordon Smith:
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption