Vital Info: Jordon Smith

Here's some info you should know about Jordon Smith's career. Updated through 2017.

Age: 21

Born: February 6th, 1996

Turned Pro: 2015

2018 Race Class: 250

2018 National Number: #45

Past National Numbers:

2017: #44

2016: #39

2015: #126

2018 Team: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / KTM

Past Teams:

2017: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / KTM

2016: GEICO Honda

2015: GEICO Honda

2018 Gear Brand: Troy Lee Designs

Past Gear Brands:

2017: Troy Lee Designs

2016: Alias

2015: Alias

Supercross Main Event Starts: 20

Supercross Main Event Wins: 2

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 6

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 10

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13

Motocross Round Starts: 21

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 1

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 5

