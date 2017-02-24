Vital Info: Joey Savatgy

​Joey Savatgy

Age: 23

Birthday: February 19th, 1994

Turned Pro: 2013

2017 Race Class: 250

Career Number: #17 (Earned in 2015, changed from #37 to #17 this past offseason.)

Past National Numbers:

2016: #37

2015: #37

2014: #43

2013: #176

2017 Team: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Past Teams:

2016: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2015: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2014: Rockstar Energy KTM

2013: J-Star KTM (Supercross) FMF / Orange Brigade KTM (Outdoors)

2017 Gear Brand: Fox

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Fox

2015: Thor

2014: One Industries

2013: Answer

Supercross Main Event Starts: 25 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Wins: 3

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 10

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 14

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 22

Motocross Round Starts: 41

Motocross Overall Wins: 4

Motocross Overall Podiums: 9

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 14

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 28

Various Photos of Joey Savatgy:

2016 High Point National

2016 High Point National

2016 Oakland Supercross

2015 Washougal National

2014 Washougal National

2013 Budds Creek National

2013 Phoenix Supercross

