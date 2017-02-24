Vital Info: Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy
Age: 23
Birthday: February 19th, 1994
Turned Pro: 2013
2017 Race Class: 250
Career Number: #17 (Earned in 2015, changed from #37 to #17 this past offseason.)
Past National Numbers:
2016: #37
2015: #37
2014: #43
2013: #176
2017 Team: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Past Teams:
2016: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2015: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2014: Rockstar Energy KTM
2013: J-Star KTM (Supercross) FMF / Orange Brigade KTM (Outdoors)
2017 Gear Brand: Fox
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Fox
2015: Thor
2014: One Industries
2013: Answer
Supercross Main Event Starts: 25 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Wins: 3
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 10
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 14
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 22
Motocross Round Starts: 41
Motocross Overall Wins: 4
Motocross Overall Podiums: 9
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 14
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 28
Various Photos of Joey Savatgy:
