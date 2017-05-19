Vital Info: Jeremy Martin

Here's some info you should know about Jeremy Martin's career.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_avi_1492820239.jpg?1492820122 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 56 10 232 382 300 4202 42 1

GD2
5/19/2017 7:30 AM

Vital Info: Jeremy Martin

Birthday: May 11th, 1993

Turned Pro: 2012

2017 Race Class: 250

Career Number: #6 (Earned in 2014)

Past National Numbers:

2014: #19

2013: #77

2012: #146

2017 Team: GEICO Honda

Past Teams:

2016: Star Racing Yamaha

2015: Star Racing Yamaha

2014: Star Racing Yamaha

2013: Star Racing Yamaha

2012: Star Racing Yamaha

2017 Gear Brand: Alias

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Thor

2015: Answer

2014: MSR

2013: MSR

2012: Scott

Supercross Main Event Starts: 33

Supercross Main Event Wins: 4

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 13

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 21

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 27

Motocross Round Starts: 48

Motocross Overall Wins: 11

Motocross Overall Podiums: 23

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 31

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 40

Motocross Titles: 2 (2014 250, 2015 250)

Various Photos of Jeremy Martin:

2017 Daytona SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2017 Arlington SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Washougal NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Toronto SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2015 MXoNClick photo to change size and caption

2015 Thunder Valley NatonalClick photo to change size and caption

2015 Spring Creek NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2014 MXoNClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Utah NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Indianapolis SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Spring Creek NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2012 Steel City NationalClick photo to change size and caption


Related: Jeremy Martin Vital Info
Jeremy Martin Vital Info
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments

Hello Vital MX Visitor,

We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!

Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.

Thanks in advance,

The Vital MX Crew

Take Survey