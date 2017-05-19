Vital Info: Jeremy Martin

- Home
Here's some info you should know about Jeremy Martin's career.
Birthday: May 11th, 1993
Turned Pro: 2012
2017 Race Class: 250
Career Number: #6 (Earned in 2014)
Past National Numbers:
2014: #19
2013: #77
2012: #146
2017 Team: GEICO Honda
Past Teams:
2016: Star Racing Yamaha
2015: Star Racing Yamaha
2014: Star Racing Yamaha
2013: Star Racing Yamaha
2012: Star Racing Yamaha
2017 Gear Brand: Alias
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Thor
2015: Answer
2014: MSR
2013: MSR
2012: Scott
Supercross Main Event Starts: 33
Supercross Main Event Wins: 4
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 13
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 21
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 27
Motocross Round Starts: 48
Motocross Overall Wins: 11
Motocross Overall Podiums: 23
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 31
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 40
Motocross Titles: 2 (2014 250, 2015 250)
Various Photos of Jeremy Martin:
