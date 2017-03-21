Vital Info: Jason Anderson

Age: 24
Birthday: February 17th, 1993
Turned Pro: 2011
2017 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #21 (Earned in 2015)
Past National Numbers:
2015: #21
2014: #17
2013: #21
2012: #44
2011: #156
2017 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2016: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2015: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2014: Rockstar Energy KTM
2013: Rockstar Energy Suzuki
2012: Rockstar Energy Suzuki
2011: Rockstar Energy Suzuki
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Thor
2015: Thor
2014: One Industries
2013: One Industries
2012: One Industries
2011: One Industries
Supercross Main Event Starts: 66 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Wins: 7
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 19
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 32
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 55
Supercross Titles: 1 (2014 250W)
Motocross Round Starts: 63
Motocross Overall Podiums: 9
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 14
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 34
Various Photos of Jason Anderson:
Click photo to change size and caption
