Vital Info: Jason Anderson

Our weekly look at a rider's career.

3/21/2017 1:37 PM

Vital Info: Jason Anderson


Age: 24
Birthday: February 17th, 1993
Turned Pro: 2011
2017 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #21 (Earned in 2015)
Past National Numbers:
2015: #21
2014: #17
2013: #21
2012: #44
2011: #156
2017 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2016: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2015: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2014: Rockstar Energy KTM
2013: Rockstar Energy Suzuki
2012: Rockstar Energy Suzuki
2011: Rockstar Energy Suzuki
2017 Gear Brand: Thor
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Thor
2015: Thor
2014: One Industries
2013: One Industries
2012: One Industries
2011: One Industries
Supercross Main Event Starts: 66 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Wins: 7
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 19
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 32
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 55
Supercross Titles: 1 (2014 250W)
Motocross Round Starts: 63
Motocross Overall Podiums: 9
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 14
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 34
Various Photos of Jason Anderson:

2017 Daytona SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2016 MXoNClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Ironman NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2016 San Diego SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2015 Hangtown NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Anaheim 2 SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Red Bud NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Anaheim 3 SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2012 San Diego SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2011 Atlanta SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2007 Mammoth MotocrossClick photo to change size and caption


