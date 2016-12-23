Vital Info: Eli Tomac

Age: 24

Birthday: November 14th, 1992

Turned Pro: 2010

2017 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #3 (Earned in 2013)

Past National Numbers:

2013: #17

2012: #17

2011: #19

2017 Team: Monster Energy Kawasaki

Past Teams:

2016: Monster Energy Kawasaki

2015: GEICO Honda

2014: GEICO Honda

2013: GEICO Honda

2012: GEICO Honda

2011: GEICO Honda

2010: GEICO Honda

2017 Gear Brand: Alpinestars

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Alpinestars

2015: Alpinestars

2014: Alpinestars

2013: Alias

2012: Alias

2011: Fox Racing

2010: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 75

Supercross Main Event Wins: 15

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 38

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 51

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 65

Supercross Championship Titles: 1

Motocross Round Starts: 70

Motocross Overall Wins: 17

Motocross Overall Podiums: 44

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 54

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 65

Motocross Championship Titles: 1

