Vital Info: Eli Tomac 2
Eli Tomac
Age: 24
Birthday: November 14th, 1992
Turned Pro: 2010
2017 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #3 (Earned in 2013)
Past National Numbers:
2013: #17
2012: #17
2011: #19
2017 Team: Monster Energy Kawasaki
Past Teams:
2016: Monster Energy Kawasaki
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: GEICO Honda
2013: GEICO Honda
2012: GEICO Honda
2011: GEICO Honda
2010: GEICO Honda
2017 Gear Brand: Alpinestars
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Alpinestars
2015: Alpinestars
2014: Alpinestars
2013: Alias
2012: Alias
2011: Fox Racing
2010: Fox Racing
Supercross Main Event Starts: 75
Supercross Main Event Wins: 15
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 38
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 51
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 65
Supercross Championship Titles: 1
Motocross Round Starts: 70
Motocross Overall Wins: 17
Motocross Overall Podiums: 44
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 54
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 65
Motocross Championship Titles: 1
Various Photos of Eli Tomac:
ocscottie
12/23/2016 9:52 PM
Dig these articles Grant, cool looking back at the riders stats.
...now do them on every rider LMAO!!!! jk buddy
GD2
12/23/2016 10:11 PM
Thanks bro.