Vital Info: Eli Tomac

Age: 24

Birthday: November 14th, 1992

Turned Pro: 2010

2017 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #3 (Earned in 2013)

Past National Numbers:

2013: #17

2012: #17

2011: #19

2017 Team: Monster Energy Kawasaki

Past Teams:

2016: Monster Energy Kawasaki

2015: GEICO Honda

2014: GEICO Honda

2013: GEICO Honda

2012: GEICO Honda

2011: GEICO Honda

2010: GEICO Honda

2017 Gear Brand: Alpinestars

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Alpinestars

2015: Alpinestars

2014: Alpinestars

2013: Alias

2012: Alias

2011: Fox Racing

2010: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 75

Supercross Main Event Wins: 15

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 38

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 51

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 65

Supercross Championship Titles:

Motocross Round Starts: 70

Motocross Overall Wins: 17

Motocross Overall Podiums: 44

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 54

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 65

Motocross Championship Titles: 1

Various Photos of Eli Tomac:

2016 MEC

2016 Washougal

2015 Hangtown

Where his 2015 season came to a rough end... Thunder Valley.

2014 Paris-Lille

2013 Anaheim 3

2013 Southwick

2013 MXoN

2012 Seattle

2011 Hangtown

2010 Freestone


2 comments

  • ocscottie

    12/23/2016 9:52 PM

    Dig these articles Grant, cool looking back at the riders stats.

    ...now do them on every rider LMAO!!!! jk buddy

  • GD2

    12/23/2016 10:11 PM

    Thanks bro.