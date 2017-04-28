Vital Info: Dean Wilson

Birthday: December 28th, 1991

Turned Pro: 2010

2017 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #15 (Earned in 2010)

Past National Numbers:

2010: #108

2017 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Past Teams:

2016: Red Bull KTM

2015: Red Bull KTM

2014: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2013: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2012: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2011: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2010: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2017 Gear Brand: O'Neal

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Answer Racing

2015: Answer Racing

2014: Thor

2013: Thor

2012: Thor

2011: Thor

2010: Thor

Supercross Main Event Starts: 48 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Wins: 8

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 17

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 28

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 41

Motocross Round Starts: 44

Motocross Overall Wins: 5

Motocross Overall Podiums: 18

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 22

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 37

Motocross Titles: 1 (2011 250)

