Vital Info: Dean Wilson

Take a look at Dean Wilson's career.
Birthday: December 28th, 1991
Turned Pro: 2010
2017 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #15 (Earned in 2010)
Past National Numbers:
2010: #108
2017 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2016: Red Bull KTM
2015: Red Bull KTM
2014: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2013: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2012: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2011: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2010: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2017 Gear Brand: O'Neal
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Answer Racing
2015: Answer Racing
2014: Thor
2013: Thor
2012: Thor
2011: Thor
2010: Thor
Supercross Main Event Starts: 48 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Wins: 8
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 17
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 28
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 41
Motocross Round Starts: 44
Motocross Overall Wins: 5
Motocross Overall Podiums: 18
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 22
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 37
Motocross Titles: 1 (2011 250)
Various Photos of Dean Wilson:
