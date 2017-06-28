Toggle

Vital Info: Colt Nichols

Here's some info you should know about Colt Nichols' career.

6/28/2017 8:59 PM

Birthday: March 22nd, 1994

Turned Pro: 2013

2017 Race Class: 250

2017 National Number: #39

Past National Numbers:

2016: #69

2015: #986

2013: #290

2017 Team: Star Racing Yamaha

Past Teams:

2016: CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha

2015: MotoSport.com Honda

2013: Monster Energy/Team Green Kawasaki

2017 Gear Brand: Thor

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Answer 

2015: 365MX

2013: Thor

Supercross Main Event Starts: 18

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 2

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 7

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 14

Motocross Round Starts: 10 (Not including 2017)

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 1

Various Photos of Colt Nichols:

2017 Glen Helen NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2017 Glen Helen NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2017 Toronto SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2017 Atlanta SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2016 High Point NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Las Vegas SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Oakland SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2015 St. Louis SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption


