Vital Info: Colt Nichols

Here's some info you should know about Colt Nichols' career.
Birthday: March 22nd, 1994
Turned Pro: 2013
2017 Race Class: 250
2017 National Number: #39
Past National Numbers:
2016: #69
2015: #986
2013: #290
2017 Team: Star Racing Yamaha
Past Teams:
2016: CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha
2015: MotoSport.com Honda
2013: Monster Energy/Team Green Kawasaki
2017 Gear Brand: Thor
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Answer
2015: 365MX
2013: Thor
Supercross Main Event Starts: 18
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 2
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 7
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 14
Motocross Round Starts: 10 (Not including 2017)
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 1
Various Photos of Colt Nichols:
