Vital Info: Cole Seely

Birthday: March 10th, 1990

Turned Pro: 2009

2017 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #14 (Earned in 2014)

Past National Numbers:
2014: #21
2013: #43
2012: #34
2011: #36
2010: #200
2009: #220

2017 Team: Team Honda HRC

Past Teams:
2016: Team Honda HRC
2015: Team Honda HRC
2014: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda
2013: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda
2012: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda
2011: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda
2010: Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil Honda
2009: Team Fun Center Suzuki

2017 Gear Brand: Troy Lee Designs

Past Gear Brands:
2016: Troy Lee Designs
2015: Troy Lee Designs
2014: Troy Lee Designs
2013: Troy Lee Designs
2012: Troy Lee Designs
2011: Troy Lee Designs
2010: Troy Lee Designs
2009: Fly Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 89 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Wins: 6

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 26

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 50

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 67

Motocross Round Starts: 62

Motocross Overall Podiums: 1

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 4

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 28

Various Photos of Cole Seely:


2017 Daytona SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2016 High Point NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Hangtown NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2016 San Diego SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2015 East Rutherford SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Glen Helen NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Las Vegas SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Budds Creek NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Seattle SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2012 Atlanta SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2012 Anaheim 2 SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2011 Unadilla NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2011 Seattle SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2010 San Diego SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2009 Salt Lake City SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption



