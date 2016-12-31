Vital Info: Christian Craig

Age: 25

Birthday: July 19th, 1991

Turned Pro: 2009

2017 Race Class: 250

2017 National Number: #48

Past National Numbers:

2016: #38

2015: #68

2014: #54

2013: #59

2012: #43

2010: #72

2017 Team: GEICO Honda

Past Teams:

2016: GEICO Honda

2015: GEICO Honda

2014: GEICO Honda

2013: Troy Lee Designs Honda

2012: Troy Lee Designs Honda

2011: Troy Lee Designs Honda

2010: Troy Lee Designs Honda

2009: JGR Yamaha

2017 Gear Brand: Alias

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Alias

2015: Alias

2014: Alias

2013: Troy Lee Designs

2012: Troy Lee Designs

2011: Troy Lee Designs

2010: Troy Lee Designs

2009: No Fear

Supercross Main Event Starts: 20

Supercross Main Event Wins: 1

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 8

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 12

Motocross Round Starts: 35

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 3

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 15

Various Photos of Christian Craig:

