Vital Info: Christian Craig

Christian Craig
Age: 25
Birthday: July 19th, 1991
Turned Pro: 2009
2017 Race Class: 250
2017 National Number: #48
Past National Numbers:
2016: #38
2015: #68
2014: #54
2013: #59
2012: #43
2010: #72
2017 Team: GEICO Honda
Past Teams:
2016: GEICO Honda
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: GEICO Honda
2013: Troy Lee Designs Honda
2012: Troy Lee Designs Honda
2011: Troy Lee Designs Honda
2010: Troy Lee Designs Honda
2009: JGR Yamaha
2017 Gear Brand: Alias
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Alias
2015: Alias
2014: Alias
2013: Troy Lee Designs
2012: Troy Lee Designs
2011: Troy Lee Designs
2010: Troy Lee Designs
2009: No Fear
Supercross Main Event Starts: 20
Supercross Main Event Wins: 1
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 8
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 12
Motocross Round Starts: 35
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 3
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 15
