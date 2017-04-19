Vital Info: Adam Cianciarulo

- Home
Here's some info about Adam Cianciarulo's career.
Birthday: October 20th, 1996
Turned Pro: 2013
2017 Race Class: 250
2017 National Number: #36
Past National Numbers:
2016: #44
2015: #50
2014: #46
2013: #292
2017 Team: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Past Teams:
2016: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2015: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2014: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2013: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2017 Gear Brand: Fox
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Fox
2015: Thor
2014: Thor
2013: Thor
Supercross Main Event Starts: 6 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Wins: 3
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 5
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 5
Motocross Round Starts: 26
Motocross Overall Podiums: 1
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 5
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 15
Various Photos of Adam Cianciarulo:
