Vital Info: Adam Cianciarulo

Here's some info about Adam Cianciarulo's career.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s1200_ETav_17GD2_B2_1484429014.jpg?1484428330 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 70 10 232 386 282 4034 40 1

GD2
4/19/2017 2:43 PM

Vital Info: Adam Cianciarulo

Birthday: October 20th, 1996

Turned Pro: 2013

2017 Race Class: 250

2017 National Number: #36

Past National Numbers:

2016: #44

2015: #50

2014: #46

2013: #292

2017 Team: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Past Teams:

2016: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2015: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2014: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2013: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2017 Gear Brand: Fox

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Fox

2015: Thor

2014: Thor

2013: Thor

Supercross Main Event Starts: 6 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Wins: 3

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 5

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 5

Motocross Round Starts: 26

Motocross Overall Podiums: 1

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 5

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 15

Various Photos of Adam Cianciarulo:


2017 Atlanta SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Washougal NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2015 Glen Helen NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Toronto SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Detroit SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Red Bud NationalClick photo to change size and caption


Related: Adam Cianciarulo Vital Info
Adam Cianciarulo Vital Info
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments