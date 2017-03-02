Vital Info: Aaron Plessinger 1

​Aaron Plessinger

Age: 21

Birthday: January 25th, 1996

Turned Pro: 2015

2017 Race Class: 250

Career Number: #23 (Earned in 2016)

Past National Numbers:

2016: #23

2015: #157

2017 Team: Star Racing Yamaha

Past Teams:

2016: Star Racing Yamaha

2015: Star Racing Yamaha

2017 Gear Brand: Thor

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Thor

2015: Answer

Supercross Main Event Starts: 18 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Wins: 1

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 13

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 15

Motocross Round Starts: 24

Motocross Overall Wins: 1

Motocross Overall Podiums: 4

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 10

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 19

Various Photos of Aaron Plessinger:

2017 Anaheim 1 Supercross

2016 Southwick National

2016 High Point National

2016 Daytona Supercross

2015 Hangtown National

2015 Phoenix Supercross

1 comment

  • moore433

    2/3/2017 8:26 PM

    That's cool, we have the same birthday and nay separated by 30 years... Good luck young man, I love watching you ride!!