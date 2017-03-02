Vital Info: Aaron Plessinger 1
Aaron Plessinger
Age: 21
Birthday: January 25th, 1996
Turned Pro: 2015
2017 Race Class: 250
Career Number: #23 (Earned in 2016)
Past National Numbers:
2016: #23
2015: #157
2017 Team: Star Racing Yamaha
Past Teams:
2016: Star Racing Yamaha
2015: Star Racing Yamaha
2017 Gear Brand: Thor
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Thor
2015: Answer
Supercross Main Event Starts: 18 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Wins: 1
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 13
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 15
Motocross Round Starts: 24
Motocross Overall Wins: 1
Motocross Overall Podiums: 4
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 10
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 19
Various Photos of Aaron Plessinger:
1 comment
moore433
2/3/2017 8:26 PM
That's cool, we have the same birthday and nay separated by 30 years... Good luck young man, I love watching you ride!!