Vital Info: Cooper Webb

​Cooper Webb

Vital Info: Cooper Webb

Age: 21

Birthday: November 10th, 1995

Turned Pro: 2013

2017 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #2 (Earned in 2016)

Past National Numbers:

2016: #17

2015: #17

2014: #37

2013: #175

2017 Team: Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing

Past Teams:

2016: Star Racing Yamaha

2015: Star Racing Yamaha

2014: Star Racing Yamaha

2013: Star Racing Yamaha

2017 Gear Brand: Thor

Past Gear Brands:

2016: Thor

2015: Answer

2014: MSR

2013: MSR

Supercross Main Event Starts: 26 (Not including 2017)

Supercross Main Event Wins: 11

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 17

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 18

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 23

Supercross Titles: 2 (2015 250W, 2016 250W)

Motocross Round Starts: 44

Motocross Overall Wins: 7

Motocross Overall Podiums: 20

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 26

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 36

Motocross Titles: 1 (2016 250)

Various Photos of Cooper Webb:

2016 MXoN

2016 Budds Creek National

2016 Arlington Supercross

2015 RedBud National

2015 Houston Supercross

2014 Unadilla National

Lake Elsinore National

For more articles like this, click here. 
Related: Cooper Webb Vital Info
Cooper Webb Vital Info
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments