Vital Info: Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb
Age: 21
Birthday: November 10th, 1995
Turned Pro: 2013
2017 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #2 (Earned in 2016)
Past National Numbers:
2016: #17
2015: #17
2014: #37
2013: #175
2017 Team: Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2016: Star Racing Yamaha
2015: Star Racing Yamaha
2014: Star Racing Yamaha
2013: Star Racing Yamaha
2017 Gear Brand: Thor
Past Gear Brands:
2016: Thor
2015: Answer
2014: MSR
2013: MSR
Supercross Main Event Starts: 26 (Not including 2017)
Supercross Main Event Wins: 11
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 17
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 18
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 23
Supercross Titles: 2 (2015 250W, 2016 250W)
Motocross Round Starts: 44
Motocross Overall Wins: 7
Motocross Overall Podiums: 20
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 26
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 36
Motocross Titles: 1 (2016 250)
Various Photos of Cooper Webb:
For more articles like this, click here.