Trey Canard Calls It A Career

Vital MX: Trey Canard will officially announce his retirement at Millville 11:30am local time.

Over his pro career, he rode for GEICO Honda, Muscle Milk (and HRC) Honda, as well as his most recent stint with Red Bull KTM.



Trey called it a career with an announcement before the action started here in Millville, and we have to say, we've enjoyed riding along with him during his career. He's been a cool character to watch, with an overflow of style. We wish him the best in whatever comes next for him.



Here are some of our favorite photos of Trey from throughout his career. Which ones are your favorites? You can also leave a comment below to commemorate his accomplishments.



