Toggle

Trey Canard Calls It A Career 1

Trey has had his highs, and his lows. But he was always in the game. Sadly for us, he called it a career before things got started here in Millville.

Vital MX member GuyB
64 GuyB http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9244 3565 45650 1018 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2114 26885 36 1542 2 247

GuyB
7/22/2017 7:18 AM

Trey Canard Calls It A Career

Vital MX: Trey Canard will officially announce his retirement at Millville 11:30am local time.

Over his pro career, he rode for GEICO Honda, Muscle Milk (and HRC) Honda, as well as his most recent stint with Red Bull KTM.

Trey called it a career with an announcement before the action started here in Millville, and we have to say, we've enjoyed riding along with him during his career. He's been a cool character to watch, with an overflow of style. We wish him the best in whatever comes next for him.

Here are some of our favorite photos of Trey from throughout his career. Which ones are your favorites? You can also leave a comment below to commemorate his accomplishments.


Related: GEICO Honda Insta Hub Red Bull KTM Team Honda HRC Trey Canard
GEICO Honda Insta Hub Red Bull KTM Team Honda HRC Trey Canard
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment

  • burn1986

    7/22/2017 9:03 AM

    Wise move. Too many forces working against him.