Geneva Supercross: Look and Listen

Night one is in the books in Geneva, and Marvin Musquin takes round one. Let's check out the action.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
12/2/2017 6:28 AM

This was our first time around in Geneva, after missing the previous 29 versions. A few comparisons to the Paris Supercross are inevitable, since this is the other big European off-season test for a handful of Americans looking towards the 2018 season. With night one of the 2017 version in the books, Marvin Musquin continues his string of main event wins...but it wasn't without a fight. Let's check out the action.

The Palexpo in Geneva is a smaller venue than the U Arena in Paris, but you get the added bonus of an expo area to check out before the race. Pre-race pagentry at the overseas races is (dare we say it?) more colorful than at home.

There was a fire show during the pre-race ceremonies that was wild to watch. There were times when these performers (and there were several) were enveloped in clouds of sparks and flame.

Thomas Do got the night started with a holeshot and lead in the first 250 heat, but Yannis Irsuti (on the right with the red plate) took the win.

Swiss rider, Killian Auberson (902), showed some serious speed last year racing West Coast SX in the U.S., and he grabbed the second 250 heat race win.

Marvin Musquin scored the win in the first 450 heat.

The freshly crowned Aussie SX Champ, Justin Brayton, looked like he was headed for a heat race win, but he ran into a pack of lapped riders, and Jason Anderson slipped by him for the win.

Jason Anderson has spent more time in California this Fall working on developing the new Husky with the team.

Yep, there are pom-pom girls here, too.

Josh Hill and Ricky Carmichael were the final two in a set of special match races. The Alta is quick off the line.

These two put on a good show, no one got punted into the stands, and Ricky Carmichael took the trophy.

The 250 class heads toward turn one for their final.

Yannis Irsuti and Killian Auberson were battling early on. Irsuti later crashed, and Auberson grabbed third.

Thomas Do led a good portion of the main...

...but it was Nicolas Dercourt who chased Do down on the last lap to grab the win.

Here's your 250 podium, with Dercourt, Do, and Auberson.

Taka Higashino was among the freestyle crew this week, and he was busting as big as usual.

A &quot;simple&quot; double backflip? Nah...Levi Sherwood threw in the no-hander to spice it up. Nicely done.

When the gate dropped for the main event, Jason Anderson jumped out to the early lead.

Click the start below to hear post-race audio from Jason Anderson.

Jason Anderson was racing Marvin hard, but clean.

Justin Brayton backed it off a bit to ensure a solid third on night one, but he liked where he was at on the pace early on.

Click the start below to hear post-race audio from Justin Brayton.

First of the French regulars was Cedric Soubeyras.

Jordi Tixier was sixth.

Night one goes to Marvin Musquin, with Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton rounding out the podium.

Click the start below to hear post-race audio from Marvin Musquin.

Looking for results? Check here. Come back later to check out the action from night two.

