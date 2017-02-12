Geneva Supercross: Look and Listen

- Home
This was our first time around in Geneva, after missing the previous 29 versions. A few comparisons to the Paris Supercross are inevitable, since this is the other big European off-season test for a handful of Americans looking towards the 2018 season. With night one of the 2017 version in the books, Marvin Musquin continues his string of main event wins...but it wasn't without a fight. Let's check out the action.
Looking for results? Check here. Come back later to check out the action from night two.