The Countdown

We love this time of year, and the transition time from Supercross to motocross. The riders can twist the throttle hard and hold it on for extended periods of time, get out of second (and third) gear, and their suspension actually moves. It's a whole different beast from the indoor series. The reconfigured layout at Glen Helen will provide some different challenges at round two of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we checked in during the final Thursday test session to see what everyone was up to.





