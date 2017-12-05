The Countdown 4

Doing a little pre-season photo testing with the pros at Glen Helen.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
5/12/2017 4:22 PM

The Countdown

We love this time of year, and the transition time from Supercross to motocross. The riders can twist the throttle hard and hold it on for extended periods of time, get out of second (and third) gear, and their suspension actually moves. It's a whole different beast from the indoor series. The reconfigured layout at Glen Helen will provide some different challenges at round two of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we checked in during the final Thursday test session to see what everyone was up to.

A whole bunch of stuff has been reconfigured in the Glen Helen infield, including this launcher that Aaron Plessinger's hitting.

This shot of Jeremy Martin gives you an idea how the course runs from the Talledega first turn up to the mid-point of the first hill.

Whoops, sorry, Cole. We like getting close to the actin, but GuyB was a little close on this one.

Josh Grant and Glen Helen go together like peanut buttery and jelly...or Dunlops and berms.

Alex Martin had a full slate of injuries after Detroit, but they didn't keep him off the bike for too long. He's been on the mend (and sidelines) since then.

Cooper Webb got most of his first full season of 450 Supercross action under his belt. Now bring on the outdoors.

It's good to see Weston Peick back in action after his major wrist injury. He's looking good out there.

Christian Craig will spend the summer under the Honda tent aboard a 450.

That's Jon Ames styling over the hip jump.

Cameron McAdoo gets his first full taste of the summer season this year.

Jimmy DeCotis will be in for the first few rounds, and likely fill in where needed.

Sean Cantrell will be a new face under the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM tent.

Bradley Taft.
Justin Bogle.
Dylan Ferrandis.
Mitchell Oldenburg.

Blake Baggett should be a serious threat this summer.

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM crew (minus Jordon Smith), and Dean Wilson.

Dean Wilson showing some serious speed to Daniel Castloo...or was it the other way around?

Heath Harrison.
Ronnie Stewart.
Michael Mosiman.
Dakota Tedder.

Eli Tomac waiting on 24 motos this summer.


4 comments

  • GD2

    5/12/2017 7:40 PM

    Hangtown can't get here soon enough.

  • Knoby

    5/12/2017 5:36 PM

    Sweet friggin tacos! I love this new format

  • manandmachine

    5/12/2017 5:05 PM

    Wolverine is looking pretty intimidating on the number 3. Logan will be out to massacre the field 24 times.

  • Todd_Dooley

    5/12/2017 4:56 PM

    I see a little triple clamp testing for the T-Mac