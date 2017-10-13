The Bikes of the 2017 Monster Energy Cup

Bikes of the 2017 Monster Energy Cup

Here's a sneak peek at a few of the bikes to be raced tomorrow night at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bikes below may have new riders, some are new machines, new numbers, and some that just pop. As always stop by for Pit Bits, where we'll dive into all the tech of these bikes and more...along with other gear, graphics, and helmets from throughout the pits.



