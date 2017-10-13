The Bikes of the 2017 Monster Energy Cup

- Home
Check out some of the top rider's machines at the 2017 edition of the Monster Energy Cup
Here's a sneak peek at a few of the bikes to be raced tomorrow night at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bikes below may have new riders, some are new machines, new numbers, and some that just pop. As always stop by for Pit Bits, where we'll dive into all the tech of these bikes and more...along with other gear, graphics, and helmets from throughout the pits.
randy.geniec
10/13/2017 8:37 PM
Jett's KX 105 front wheel looks too big compared to Mumford's CRF
mikebrownsound
10/13/2017 7:05 PM
Rear shock body looks interesting on the KTM and Husky something new going on there by WP and the different cylinder head is also quite impressive looks way smaller and nimble.