The Bikes of the 2017 Monster Energy Cup 2

Check out some of the top rider's machines at the 2017 edition of the Monster Energy Cup

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
10/13/2017 6:45 PM

Here's a sneak peek at a few of the bikes to be raced tomorrow night at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bikes below may have new riders, some are new machines, new numbers, and some that just pop. As always stop by for Pit Bits, where we'll dive into all the tech of these bikes and more...along with other gear, graphics, and helmets from throughout the pits.

Justin Barcia's Honda sure pops and will be easy to spot tomorrow evening. How do you think BamBam will do throughout the three mains?

Finally, Tim Gajser will be in action..in the US...on a Supercross track! Gajser has been wanting to do this event for a few years now and even brought a bike from the GPs with him to ride. This thing is pretty darn trick...

Justin Bogle will debut aboard the new AutoTrader/Yoshimura/Factory Suzuki Racing RM-Z450.

Cole Seely's machine is being piloted by Christian Craig for this year's MEC. And yes, Craig is #32 going into 2018.

Broc Tickle's new Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F, which he will debut tomorrow evening. Notice the shock? There's some new goodies going on here that relate to their 2019 bike...which we will dive into during Pit Bits tomorrow.

Eli Tomac's matte black Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450F is definitely the most unique at this year's Monster Energy Cup. The graphics are available to the public through D'Cor Visuals.

Jake Weimer's machine was sitting as the rider is healing from a practice crash. Good new, Jake will make it to A1 as of the latest on his recovery. The MotoConcepts team have some more goodies on Vince Friese's race bike, which you'll see tomorrow.

Jason Anderson returns from a lay-off due to injury, and also has some of the updates the factory KTM boys have...

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rig is quite full with three riders in the All-Stars race on their 250 SX-Fs.

The Kawasaki KX105 of Jett Reynolds, flanked by a field of Team Green KX250F All-Star riders.

Sadly, we won't be seeing Amsoil Honda's uber-trick CRF150R on the track tomorrow night, as Carson Mumford was injured as he prepared for the race.


2 comments

  • randy.geniec

    10/13/2017 8:37 PM

    Jett's KX 105 front wheel looks too big compared to Mumford's CRF

  • mikebrownsound

    10/13/2017 7:05 PM

    Rear shock body looks interesting on the KTM and Husky something new going on there by WP and the different cylinder head is also quite impressive looks way smaller and nimble.