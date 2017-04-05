The Big Picture: Justin Hill and the 1W

- Home
There's just a single number one plate wrapped up as we get here to Vegas, and Justin Hill got to rock it this morning at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Justin Hill's '17 250 West title is wrapped up, so he got to bust out the numero uno W plate for the morning Press session. We figured it'd be a good time to celebrate his championship and give you an early peek. Congrats, Justin!
Jon_Haynes
5/4/2017 5:26 PM
That just looks right to me. Good job Justin.