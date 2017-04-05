The Big Picture: Justin Hill and the 1W 1

There's just a single number one plate wrapped up as we get here to Vegas, and Justin Hill got to rock it this morning at Sam Boyd Stadium.

5/4/2017 11:10 AM

Justin Hill's '17 250 West title is wrapped up, so he got to bust out the numero uno W plate for the morning Press session. We figured it'd be a good time to celebrate his championship and give you an early peek. Congrats, Justin!


