Team Shoot and Vid: Team Honda HRC 1

Some prime photos and a video of the Team Honda HRC crew before the gate drops at Anaheim 1? Sure, let's do this!

1/4/2018 5:25 PM

Team Shoot and Vid: Team Honda HRC

While we're winding down the last couple of days before the start of the '18 season(s), here's some action shots and the intro video for Cole Seely and Ken Roczen. We can't wait to get the season started, and get some answers about how both of these guys will fit into the mix. It looks like we have already answered the question about which gear Kenny will be in to start the season...

 


1 comment

  • 5thgearpinnedJB65

    1/4/2018 7:15 PM

    That got me so pumped for A1 roczen was fuckin flying

