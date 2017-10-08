Surfercross

Out west, there's always a bit of admiration between the surf and moto crews, and when you combine the two groups for a day at each venue, it makes for some good times. There are both pro and industry classes, and they run two motos the first day, and then head for the beach on day two. While there's a fair amount of crossover talent, a few guys on each day are clearly out of their elements. Let's check out the action.



While everyone does have a competitive nature, all-in-all, this is about fun. We missed out on the surf day (GuyB was headed for Unadilla), but we'll be back to check out next year.

