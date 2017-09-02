Social Scoop: Ronnie Mac Edition 6
Michael's Take: If anyone deserves their own special edition of the Social Scoop it's everyone's favorite redneck, PBR chugging, dirtbike ripping uncle...Ronnie Mac. Take a look below for some of favorite IG posts from the Mac and you better be following him.
6 comments
mx510
2/9/2017 9:18 PM
Db505, lighten up snowflake.
tempura
2/9/2017 8:11 PM
Lighten up man!
Ronnie Mac is purely a fictional character. It's entertainment, like a fictional movie or book.
It's not meant to be taken seriously.
DB505
2/9/2017 6:17 PM
REALY ? Your supporting this ?
Ronnie mac is an embarrassment to our sport! & in no way is a positive roll model! & shouldn't get any media coverage
Just my two cents!!!
ML512
2/9/2017 6:21 PM
*Really? You're supporting this?*
Ronnie Mac is a character purely for entertainment and is in no way meant to be taken seriously. Plus, we support the man behind the helmet and bandana...
mxdevon
2/9/2017 8:45 PM
At least he was upfront with his screen name.....DB does seem appropriate.
Since when does everyone have to be a role model for my children? If there is something I don't think is appropriate for them to look at, I don't let them. Last I checked it's called parenting. Dude should get out more.
wb173
2/9/2017 6:32 PM
Please learn how to spell and punctuate if you want to criticize...