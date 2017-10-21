Social Scoop: Ronnie Mac, Chad Reed, Ryan Villopoto - The Straight Rhythm Rivalry

- Home
Here's a special edition Social Scoop, as Ronnie Mac takes on Chad Reed and Ryan Villopoto with a heavy verbal war, including a little appearance by Gared Steinke.
Vital's Take: The lead-up to this year's Red Bull Straight Rhythm has been intense, as the announcement of the two-stroke class has brought some heavy hitters out of the woodwork. It all started when Ronnie Mac called out Chad Reed...and it just got so much better from there...
Update: Sadly, it sounds like Chad Reed won't be able to compete in the event due to possible injury sustained during warm up runs at Straight Rhythm yesterday. Hope all is well Chad, the banter you and The Mac produced below, made our off-season.
Vital's Take: The banter begins with some "fishing" from the one and only, Ronnie Mac.
Vital's Take: Chad Reed's first rebuttal.
Vital's Take: After Chad also posted a picture with multiple bikes in garage, Ronnie coined one hell of a hashtag for CR22.
Vital's Take: Chad snaps back with a little show of speed for The Mac...
Vital's Take: Things were quiet for a bit, outside of this little post from Chad Reed.
Vital's Take: The, the Mac returned with back-to-back posts...starting with Ricky Carmichael.
Vital's Take: After which RV was brought into the mix and another dig at Reed. Read the hashtags in this one, there are some classics...
Vital's Take: Last up for RonRon in this series of posts was a question we've all been asking, where's Bubba?
Vital's Take: Chad drops the news...
Vital's Take: Hill lands in Ron's crossfires....the leader of the electric commie army, ha!
Vital's Take: Finally RV snaps back, reminding The Mac who's got the accomplishments.
Vital's Take: Which led to a response I think most expected, the ole' larry loopout! Poor RV, this image won't be disappearing.
Vital's Take: Ryan Villopoto backs up his earlier claims with a peak at his weapon.
Vital's Take: With the Mac responding quite simply...
Vital's Take: Another player enters the arena, with Stankdog pointing out the obvious...he actually races two-strokes!
Vital's Take: Chad pops in for a little reminder on what Aussies can do.
Vital's Take: Twitch pops in for his boy CR22.
Vital's Take: Ronnie lays out his plan for the Straight Rhythm.
Vital's Take: Then Ryan Villopoto takes over as the event looms just days away, first showing off his completed weapon...
Vital's Take: The Mac strikes back with his signature look on RV's chrome machine.
Vital's Take: With RV finally laying down the show of speed, things are ready for the battle to ensue today! Who will come out on top?
#76
10/21/2017 9:16 AM
Really enjoyed all that ML. Thank you!. Now, if we could only have some trash talk like that in the Supercross series, man it would be so much more fun!.