Social Scoop: Ronnie Mac, Chad Reed, Ryan Villopoto - The Straight Rhythm Rivalry

Vital's Take: The lead-up to this year's Red Bull Straight Rhythm has been intense, as the announcement of the two-stroke class has brought some heavy hitters out of the woodwork. It all started when Ronnie Mac called out Chad Reed...and it just got so much better from there...

Update: Sadly, it sounds like Chad Reed won't be able to compete in the event due to possible injury sustained during warm up runs at Straight Rhythm yesterday. Hope all is well Chad, the banter you and The Mac produced below, made our off-season.

We made a promise “in good times and bad times” .... rough ending to a wonderful day. A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Vital's Take: The banter begins with some "fishing" from the one and only, Ronnie Mac.

Vital's Take: Chad Reed's first rebuttal.

@uncleronnie69 you don't want none! You'd have less of a fighting chance than McGregor #04 #champ A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Vital's Take: After Chad also posted a picture with multiple bikes in garage, Ronnie coined one hell of a hashtag for CR22.

Vital's Take: Chad snaps back with a little show of speed for The Mac...

As you can see I haven't been riding But 1st day back I got you .covered @uncleronnie69 A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Vital's Take: Things were quiet for a bit, outside of this little post from Chad Reed.

Vital's Take: The, the Mac returned with back-to-back posts...starting with Ricky Carmichael.

Vital's Take: After which RV was brought into the mix and another dig at Reed. Read the hashtags in this one, there are some classics...

Vital's Take: Last up for RonRon in this series of posts was a question we've all been asking, where's Bubba?

My Dog @therealjs7 is missing...He heard my 1998 CR Pussy ripper start up and ran off. He was pretty fat the last time I saw him so I doubt he starved to death... Please bring him home. Thanks #NoHashTags #ImGettingWorried A post shared by Ronnie Mac (@uncleronnie69) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Vital's Take: Chad drops the news...

Decision made! Let's do this A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Vital's Take: Hill lands in Ron's crossfires....the leader of the electric commie army, ha!

Vital's Take: Finally RV snaps back, reminding The Mac who's got the accomplishments.

I'll just leave this here @uncleronnie69 ... see you Saturday night.. #straightrhythm I know @crtwotwo needs no reminding he was there for all of them A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Vital's Take: Which led to a response I think most expected, the ole' larry loopout! Poor RV, this image won't be disappearing.

Hey @ryanvillopoto you .couldn't handle the power of some pussy 4 stroke. What makes you think you can handle the two smoker against me?! #dirtallday #ronsontop #draggingass #nothaulingass A post shared by Ronnie Mac (@uncleronnie69) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Vital's Take: Ryan Villopoto backs up his earlier claims with a peak at his weapon.

Wait till you see how this SR250 turns out guys!! #straightrhythm @uncleronnie69 We are taking every precaution this thing is fast #wheeliebar A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Vital's Take: With the Mac responding quite simply...

Great day of testing! Fuck you @ryanvillopoto A post shared by Ronnie Mac (@uncleronnie69) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Vital's Take: Another player enters the arena, with Stankdog pointing out the obvious...he actually races two-strokes!

These 3 idiots forgot one thing. I'm the only one on the entry list who actively races a 2-stroke. You guys are burnt out more then my roach. A post shared by stankdog726 (@stankdog726) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Vital's Take: Chad pops in for a little reminder on what Aussies can do.

@uncleronnie69 you got nothing ! A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Vital's Take: Twitch pops in for his boy CR22.

Looks like @crtwotwo out drank @uncleronnie69 dumbass out in the hills today and gave him that well deserved kangaroo dick can’t wait for straight rhythm this weekend A post shared by Jeremy Stenberg (@twitchthis8) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Vital's Take: Ronnie lays out his plan for the Straight Rhythm.

Probably the only event I won't be finishing first in #sohornyimblind #dirtallday #rontube #imcummingforyou A post shared by Ronnie Mac (@uncleronnie69) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Vital's Take: Then Ryan Villopoto takes over as the event looms just days away, first showing off his completed weapon...

Here is the weapon for the weekend big thanks to mitch @procircuit78 for getting the bike ready! On our way out to Pomona and get this W on sat night!! #straightrhythm #RVxAnswer @uncleronnie69 leave the old lady at home she doesn't need to watch you get embarrassed.. A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Vital's Take: The Mac strikes back with his signature look on RV's chrome machine.

You som b!tch @uncleronnie69 got me already! A post shared by Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Vital's Take: With RV finally laying down the show of speed, things are ready for the battle to ensue today! Who will come out on top?