Social Scoop: Remembering Nicky Hayden

Michael's Take: While I usually build Social Scoop every Monday morning, I couldn't bring myself to post it as the majority of the piece was filled with posts dedicated to Nicky Hayden's injury and fight to survive. With his passing yesterday morning, we held off and decided to grab some of the stories, memories, and comments other riders and the industry shared of the Kentucky Kid. Godspeed Nicky, we will always remember you.

There was so many photos and clips to choose from...riders, friends, fans, and industry folk everywhere have shared their memories and thoughts of Nicky. Below, I chose what I thought were some of the more unique photos or great comments that I was able to find, but there's so much more out there for those searching for memories of the Kentucky Kid.

Gonna miss these days buddy, always smiling and quick to make a joke or tell a story about one of our old training days. You're the best example anyone .could have and for that I'm very thankful, there isn't a better person out there. Rest In Peace Nicky. A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on May 22, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

You will be dearly missed just an extreme sad day,RIP my friend. My most sincere .condolences to the Hayden family and his fiance. A post shared by Miguel Duhamel (@miguel_duhamel) on May 22, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Destrozado tras la noticia. Nunca te olvidaremos! / I'm shattered after the news. We will never forget you! #DEPNickyHayden #RIPNickyHayden A post shared by Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) on May 22, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

#RIP A post shared by Brett J. Smith (@wewentfast) on May 22, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Dear friend, standing beside you in your incredible life was a great pleasure and more than this I made a true friend. For many you are a legend for me you are more than this you are my brother my family. Heart of a warrior, soul of a champion!#nickyhayden A post shared by nicksannen (@nicksannen) on May 22, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Nicky joined the TLD team at the X Games years ago for the Supermoto event. He was one of the most genuine, friendly and humble humans I've ever met. This pic of our bikes under the awning will always remind me of what a legend he was. Godspeed, brother. A post shared by David Pingree (@dpingree101) on May 22, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

See you later my friend #69 We'll rub elbows again one day in a different place #RIPmate A post shared by Colin Edwards - TTBC (@colin_edwards_ttbc) on May 22, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

This doesn't seem real. Rest In Peace @nicky_hayden I have no words for this. A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on May 22, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Just a few of Nicky's friends showing our support to someone we will miss. Myself, @tkbsportsmedicine who worked with Nicky throughout his career specifically when he won his first AMA Superbike Championship and @1life2lose from @redbull Sad day but with some good people. #Respect #NH69 A post shared by Frankie Garcia (@frankiegarcia24) on May 22, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 A post shared by Dani Pedrosa (@26_danipedrosa) on May 22, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

I'm at a loss for words... Nick was like family. Such an amazing person, those that are hard to .come by man, if you knew him you can relate to this and know what I'm talking about. Such a special person #youllbemised #inmyheartiswhereikeepyoufriend A post shared by Ernesto Fonseca (@mr.efonseca) on May 22, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

The champ always had time to say hi. I have had many people not like me for one reason or another. I don't know anyone who didn't love Nicky. A badass .competitor and awesome Champion but always a humble human being and the sweetest man I ever met. I and so many people will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Hayden family. A post shared by Ricky Johnson (@therickyjohnson) on May 22, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

This is how many of us will remember our champion. Nicky meant so much to everyone in the Flat Track .community. He inspired so many young racers over the past .couple of decades. Always smiling, always positive and always willing to help out someone in need. We will forever miss you @nicky_hayden. A post shared by Flat Track 24/7 (@flattrack24seven) on May 22, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Rest easy mate you were one of my heros both on and off the track a true gentleman I am just shocked we are all going to miss that massive smile of yours my heart goes out to your family at this time life is far to unfair sometimes! A post shared by Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus) on May 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

No words.. Thank you for being such an inspiring teammate. My thoughts go out to Jackie and the whole Hayden family. A post shared by Michael van der Mark (@michaelvdmark) on May 22, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Un avversario ma soprattutto un Am .co An opponent but above all a Friend A post shared by VR|46 Yellow Community (@vr46yellowcommunity) on May 22, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

“When you dedicate your life to something and it .comes true, it means so much” - Nicky Hayden A post shared by Alpinestars Inc (@alpinestars) on May 22, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

When we were young and didn't know this kind of heartbreak, Peoria 02. I miss you so much all ready. Always the .coolest cat and brought so much joy into my my life. You truly were the man everyone wants to be. A post shared by Larry Pegram (@larrypegram) on May 22, 2017 at 10:07am PDT