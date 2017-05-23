Social Scoop: Remembering Nicky Hayden

- Home
On this special edition of the Social Scoop, we take a look at some of the memories and comments shared by the industry about the recently passed Nicky Hayden.
Michael's Take: While I usually build Social Scoop every Monday morning, I couldn't bring myself to post it as the majority of the piece was filled with posts dedicated to Nicky Hayden's injury and fight to survive. With his passing yesterday morning, we held off and decided to grab some of the stories, memories, and comments other riders and the industry shared of the Kentucky Kid. Godspeed Nicky, we will always remember you.
There was so many photos and clips to choose from...riders, friends, fans, and industry folk everywhere have shared their memories and thoughts of Nicky. Below, I chose what I thought were some of the more unique photos or great comments that I was able to find, but there's so much more out there for those searching for memories of the Kentucky Kid.
brilama
5/23/2017 12:34 PM
Very sad. He was the main reason I watched road racing.