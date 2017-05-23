Social Scoop: Remembering Nicky Hayden 1

On this special edition of the Social Scoop, we take a look at some of the memories and comments shared by the industry about the recently passed Nicky Hayden.

Michael's Take: While I usually build Social Scoop every Monday morning, I couldn't bring myself to post it as the majority of the piece was filled with posts dedicated to Nicky Hayden's injury and fight to survive. With his passing yesterday morning, we held off and decided to grab some of the stories, memories, and comments other riders and the industry shared of the Kentucky Kid. Godspeed Nicky, we will always remember you.

There was so many photos and clips to choose from...riders, friends, fans, and industry folk everywhere have shared their memories and thoughts of Nicky. Below, I chose what I thought were some of the more unique photos or great comments that I was able to find, but there's so much more out there for those searching for memories of the Kentucky Kid.

Nicky my brother, our story wasn't suppose to end like this. You were world champ for a reason. I've never met someone with the desire for racing bikes like you. I remember growing up we shared a room and you studying notes you took from the previous race and we were 12-13 years old, I'll never forget the Monday morning after you won the world championship, you woke me up to go running. That's what separated you from the rest and made you a legend. I .could go on. You made everyone here better, cause when you wasn't here, we were riding or cycling to close the gap for when we road with you again,. You pushed me to my best, but more importantly I'll remember what kind of brother you were. You were legend of a racer and a brother. You were there for me no matter what was going on in life. You wanted to help, I'm glad you were able to see me at my best these past .couple years, not just on the bike, but mainly off it. I can sit here and ask why all day, but instead I want to be thankful for having a brother like you for 33 years. Don't worry I got the nieces handled. No boyfriends till they're in .college and I'll teach the nephews what it takes to be a champion in whatever they decide. This picture is special to me, because after some bad luck and it looked like your world title was over, I grabbed you like this and told you it was still your year, and that was the first thing you did to me when I saw you at the podium. Tell me it back. Even during this incredibly difficult time I still have my faith, I believe if god will bring you to it, he will bring you through it. Till we ride again I love you. #letsgetit #69

A post shared by Twitter: @RogerHayden95 (@rogerhayden95) on

#RIP

A post shared by Brett J. Smith (@wewentfast) on

I am saddened, heartbroken and lost as I heard that my friend @nicky_hayden had passed away. We had b .come great friends 30 years ago when I first met him and his family at the Amateur Dirt Track Nationals. Our families became great friends over the years. Although Nick was one of the greatest racers we have ever seen, he was an even greater human being. He had a way about him that immediately drew people in and he always wore his heart on his sleeve. His smile, his charm, his quick wit, personality, and his ability to make everyone feel as if they were his best friend were just some of the things I will remember about him. This picture is from Laguna Seca preseason testing back in 2002. The same year he won the Daytona 200 and the AMA Superbike title before he left to chase his dreams of b .coming MotoGP World Champion. I never doubted that with your hard work, determination, and natural talent that you would a .complish your goals and be the best in the World. Thank you Nick for all the wonderful times we had together and all the memories!!! Until we meet again someday, Take it Easy. #69

A post shared by Jake Zemke (@jakezemke) on

See you later my friend #69 We'll rub elbows again one day in a different place #RIPmate

A post shared by Colin Edwards - TTBC (@colin_edwards_ttbc) on

This doesn't seem real. Rest In Peace @nicky_hayden I have no words for this.

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69

A post shared by Dani Pedrosa (@26_danipedrosa) on

No words.. Thank you for being such an inspiring teammate. My thoughts go out to Jackie and the whole Hayden family.

A post shared by Michael van der Mark (@michaelvdmark) on

Un avversario ma soprattutto un Am .co An opponent but above all a Friend

A post shared by VR|46 Yellow Community (@vr46yellowcommunity) on

“When you dedicate your life to something and it .comes true, it means so much” - Nicky Hayden

A post shared by Alpinestars Inc (@alpinestars) on

1 comment

  • brilama

    5/23/2017 12:34 PM

    Very sad. He was the main reason I watched road racing.

