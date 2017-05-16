Social Scoop: Pros and the Industry Congratulate Ryan Dungey

Current/Ex-Pros and the industry congratulate Ryan Dungey on his retirement.

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 371 46 1757 570 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 298 7206 1 459 78 25

ML512
5/17/2017 6:29 AM

Social Scoop: Pros and the Industry Congratulate Ryan Dungey

Vital MX: Scroll below to see all the riders, industry members, and friends that have shared their memories while congratulating Ryan Dungey on his career on the top of the sport.

I will never forget... I was testing for Suzuki R&D in 2006 at Comp Edge. Roger and the race team were there testing as well. Some kid in blue and white answer gear was flying. I had no idea who he was. I asked @whereswheeler and he said he was some B kid named Ryan Dungey... The next day we were at Glen Helen for a private test day. At the end of the day @rickycarmichael and this B kid went out to do a Moto. Ricky hounded this kid for 25 minutes, on his ass. Keep in mind Roger D .coster along with all of the Japanese race team guys and engineers were there. Dungey rode solid and didn't make any mistakes for 25 mins. Imagine just trying to do one solid lap with RC on your butt... I looked over at Roger and he had a smile on his face. Motocross changed forever that day! Roger gave Dungey a shot, Dungey stepped up and the rest is history! Congrats @ryandungey @tonyblazier

A post shared by @xbrandrt on

High five on a great career @ryandungey! I've enjoyed working side by side over the past few months!

A post shared by Zach Osborne (@zacho_16) on

All the best #Champ!@ryandungey @lindsay_dungey

A post shared by Simon Cudby (@cudby) on

Proud of you brother.

A post shared by Blake Dungey (@blakedungey) on

0 comments

Hello Vital MX Visitor,

We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!

Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.

Thanks in advance,

The Vital MX Crew

Take Survey