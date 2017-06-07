Toggle

Social Scoop - Josh Hill and the Alta

Check out this special edition of the Social Scoop, focusing on Josh Hill and his Alta

ML512
11/25/2017 8:06 PM

Michael's Take: Josh Hill has been blowing minds lately with his Alta antics...bet you didn't think an electric dirt bike could do all this?

@altamotors #ebike vs the #dunes. @hogstine #glamis

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: Transferssssss.

Production bike E-laps out @mx707designs track yesterday. @buttery_films

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: Who wants to see this thing on the West Coast in the 250 SX class?

 

Michael's Take: Snap this...

Toying with technology @buttery_films #ebike #snapchatglasses #technology

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: Little action out in the Big Bear mountains.

Smokey approves. #bac .country #moto #guyperrett #chewinbark

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: Parking lot drop up at Mammoth Mountain...

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: Yes, it can whip.

Play riding @briandeegan38's on the @altamotors #ebike @butteryfilms

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: Some urban action.

Cruising banks after work with @_justinmulford Thanks for the @chasewebb #urbanmoto #ebike #calibikelife

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: And lets cap it off with some eye-candy.

My life is like an XTREME shirt from the 90s. @twmxdo .com

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

