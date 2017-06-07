Social Scoop - Josh Hill and the Alta

- Home
Check out this special edition of the Social Scoop, focusing on Josh Hill and his Alta
Michael's Take: Josh Hill has been blowing minds lately with his Alta antics...bet you didn't think an electric dirt bike could do all this?
Michael's Take: Transferssssss.
Michael's Take: Who wants to see this thing on the West Coast in the 250 SX class?
Michael's Take: Snap this...
Michael's Take: Little action out in the Big Bear mountains.
Michael's Take: Parking lot drop up at Mammoth Mountain...
Michael's Take: Yes, it can whip.
Michael's Take: Some urban action.
Michael's Take: And lets cap it off with some eye-candy.