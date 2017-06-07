Social Scoop - Josh Hill and the Alta

Michael's Take: Josh Hill has been blowing minds lately with his Alta antics...bet you didn't think an electric dirt bike could do all this?

@altamotors #ebike vs the #dunes. @hogstine #glamis A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Michael's Take: Transferssssss.

Production bike E-laps out @mx707designs track yesterday. @buttery_films A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Michael's Take: Who wants to see this thing on the West Coast in the 250 SX class?

Getting some #straightrhythm practice on the @altamotors bike. Thanks for the killer track @carsonmumford @rich_stagram @keatonward A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Michael's Take: Snap this...

Toying with technology @buttery_films #ebike #snapchatglasses #technology A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Michael's Take: Little action out in the Big Bear mountains.

Smokey approves. #bac .country #moto #guyperrett #chewinbark A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Michael's Take: Parking lot drop up at Mammoth Mountain...

Michael's Take: Yes, it can whip.

Play riding @briandeegan38's on the @altamotors #ebike @butteryfilms A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Michael's Take: Some urban action.

Cruising banks after work with @_justinmulford Thanks for the @chasewebb #urbanmoto #ebike #calibikelife A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Michael's Take: And lets cap it off with some eye-candy.