Social Scoop: Jimmy Albertson Edition

Join us for this special edition of the Social Scoop, featuring "Top Jimmy" Albertson.
Michael's Take: Top Jimmy might be out for a bit, but his sense of humor will keep us going until he returns. So in a weird twisted sense of honor, we're doing a Social Scoop dedicated to Jimmy Albertson while he's down and out... Jimmy, heal up and we hope to see you at the races soon!
ledger
3/31/2017 4:59 PM
Lot of....Just wrong....in here ! Lol. Can we get a Filthy Phil and Jimmy A. shootout contest ? Nice work ML.