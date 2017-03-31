Social Scoop: Jimmy Albertson Edition 1

Join us for this special edition of the Social Scoop, featuring "Top Jimmy" Albertson.

Vital MX member ML512
3/31/2017 4:37 PM

Social Scoop: Jimmy Albertson Edition

Michael's Take: Top Jimmy might be out for a bit, but his sense of humor will keep us going until he returns. So in a weird twisted sense of honor, we're doing a Social Scoop dedicated to Jimmy Albertson while he's down and out... Jimmy, heal up and we hope to see you at the races soon!

Good talk @greggalbertson

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

It's only 45 to 55ft ... Just hold on. #trustyourboo #tbt #wespeakmoto #partnersincrime @georgiaalbertson PC @cudby

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

This Saturday, we'll be hunting terrorist... #militaryappreciation #sandiegosx

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

Trying to keep current with talking to chicks

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

Sometimes you gotta show them who's boss

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

Feels great to be back @bell_powersports @evssports @alpinestars keeping me safe #wespeakmoto

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

@greggalbertson can't wait to show off his Hawaiian tan at High point this weekend

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

1 comment

  • ledger

    3/31/2017 4:59 PM

    Lot of....Just wrong....in here ! Lol. Can we get a Filthy Phil and Jimmy A. shootout contest ? Nice work ML.