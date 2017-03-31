Social Scoop: Jimmy Albertson Edition

@nathanlynnalexander is always checking my butt out on the starting gate cat walk. I have filed a restraining order on him which now makes @andrewshortmx29 have to line up at least 20 gates away from me. #stalkers @flyracingusa PC @chaseyocom

