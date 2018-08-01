Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
1/8/2018 10:15 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Kenny's A1 race gear gave a little reminder of what happened almost a year ago.

 

Michael's Take: Welcome to the dunes of Dakar...ouch!

 

Michael's Take: Congrats to Aaron Plessinger! 

 

Michael's Take: Formula 1 driver and owner of the factory Husqvarna MXGP team, Kimi Raikkonen, has joined Instagram...FINALLY!

Back on track.

A post shared by #Kimi7 (@kimimatiasraikkonen) on

 

Michael's Take: Clean and to the point.

 

Michael's Take: And you thought K-Roc started the suit thing? Pff, check out this throwback...and RC's hair!

 

Michael's Take: Mmmm...

 

Michael's Take: What do you think of Tyler Bereman's teal setup?       

 

Michael's Take: Now that's a good looking Suzuki...check out more in Pit Bits!

 

Michael's Take: SURPRISE!

@ryanvillopoto joins @yamahamotorusa as a brand ambassador. @michael_lindsay512

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 

 

 

 

  • Myke

    1/8/2018 12:08 PM

    What do you think of Tyler Bereman's teal setup? It's so 2017....

