ML512
12/25/2017 9:12 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: 13 days to go...any predictions for Chad Reed?

It’s just like riding a bike ...

A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on

 

Michael's Take: Cause Chad has a little reminder...

 

Michael's Take: Merry Christmas from the Alessi's with some great news!

Merry Christmas everyone!!! This year I am blessed with the best present of all!

A post shared by Mike Alessi (@mikealessi_800) on

 

Michael's Take: I'll just leave this here...

Now this is a old one from 2010. Sunk to the frame rails at Rynoland.

A post shared by David O'Connor (@docmx30) on

 

Michael's Take: OUCH! Hope everything is okay and we see you at A1 Ronnie, that was scary.

 

Michael's Take: Ever opened up the back of your van and found your bike on its side? Yeah, shitty feeling...

 

Michael's Take: Now that's a throwback.

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: I can't say that I've ever seen a swingarm break like this.       

Oh snap! Short day for @tywoz760 at the Ville. #mxptv #motocross

A post shared by MXPTV (@mxptv) on

 

Scottie's Take: I think some concrete whoops were posted a while back, but this guy has the wheelie through them down.  

Merry Christmas everyone

A post shared by Jens Getteman (@jgetteman251) on

 

Scottie's Take: Saran Wrap and rubber bands, so gnarly! Still blows me away, I really didn't expect to see Kenny until the outdoors...what a miraculous recovery.   

 

Scottie's Take: Pump up the volume! 

#throwbackthursday to some @dadecitymx fun on the 1-2-5. @mxptv

A post shared by Tyler Wozney (@tywoz760) on

 


Scottie's Take: Colton makes it look so easy. 

Elbow testing

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

 

Scottie's Take: When Goose says "trust me", that's what you do.  

I'm .concerned with what's happening here But @thereal_goose said "trust me"

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Scottie's Take: Brett Cue serving up pancakes. Hope you all had a Merry Christmas!!

 

 

  • ledger

    12/25/2017 11:44 PM

    Congrats to Mike Alessi, I know he'll be a great Dad. I think back to his Q&A on Vital and how well he presented himself, also, with all the adversity and drama he's been involved in, he remained positive and upbeat. 800 is a good dude.

