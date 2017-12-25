- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: 13 days to go...any predictions for Chad Reed?
Michael's Take: Cause Chad has a little reminder...
Michael's Take: Merry Christmas from the Alessi's with some great news!
Michael's Take: I'll just leave this here...
Michael's Take: OUCH! Hope everything is okay and we see you at A1 Ronnie, that was scary.
Michael's Take: Ever opened up the back of your van and found your bike on its side? Yeah, shitty feeling...
Michael's Take: Now that's a throwback.
Scottie's Take: I can't say that I've ever seen a swingarm break like this.
Scottie's Take: I think some concrete whoops were posted a while back, but this guy has the wheelie through them down.
Scottie's Take: Saran Wrap and rubber bands, so gnarly! Still blows me away, I really didn't expect to see Kenny until the outdoors...what a miraculous recovery.
Scottie's Take: Pump up the volume!
Scottie's Take: Colton makes it look so easy.
Scottie's Take: When Goose says "trust me", that's what you do.
Scottie's Take: Brett Cue serving up pancakes. Hope you all had a Merry Christmas!!
ledger
12/25/2017 11:44 PM
Congrats to Mike Alessi, I know he'll be a great Dad. I think back to his Q&A on Vital and how well he presented himself, also, with all the adversity and drama he's been involved in, he remained positive and upbeat. 800 is a good dude.