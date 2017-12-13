Toggle

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
12/18/2017 11:12 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: And we complain about the quality of tracks and our bikes here...

Just wait for it.. Tag someone who needs to see this @mx.fails @dirt_bike_unlimited

A post shared by Moto (@motocrosshit) on

 

Michael's Take: Now that's clean.

Locker goals @bakersfactory #hero6black

A post shared by Shane McElrath (@shanemcelrath_) on

 

Michael's Take: Ummm...he made that look easy. Like, too easy...

Sunny days @redsand_mxpark

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 

Michael's Take: We're just going to start a weekly Dean Wilson kit feature...straight fire!

 

Michael's Take: Speaking of Dean...he's been watching too much Ronnie Mac.

 

Michael's Take: Mmmm...it's fresh race bike season!

Racing bike

A post shared by Olly Stone (@olly_stone) on

 

Michael's Take: A short day in the life of Weston Peick courtesy of our friends at SPNDX Stampede.

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: I cant wait to see what Trey has in store, this could be the beginning of something the sport has needed for a long time.       

 

Scottie's Take: Now that's a core fan! 

 

Scottie's Take: It's all Ronnie's fault.   

 

Scottie's Take: Cool seeing inside Chad's workshop, a lot to do before A1. 

 


Scottie's Take: Pretty cool for Fox to do. Hope they're flying the Dungey flag a lot this season.

 

Scottie's Take: One thing Kenny doesn't lack, confidence.  

 

 

