Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: And we complain about the quality of tracks and our bikes here...

Michael's Take: Now that's clean.

Locker goals @bakersfactory #hero6black A post shared by Shane McElrath (@shanemcelrath_) on Dec 14, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

​

Michael's Take: Ummm...he made that look easy. Like, too easy...

Sunny days @redsand_mxpark A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:07am PST

Michael's Take: We're just going to start a weekly Dean Wilson kit feature...straight fire!

Michael's Take: Speaking of Dean...he's been watching too much Ronnie Mac.

Michael's Take: Mmmm...it's fresh race bike season!

Racing bike A post shared by Olly Stone (@olly_stone) on Dec 15, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Michael's Take: A short day in the life of Weston Peick courtesy of our friends at SPNDX Stampede.

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: I cant wait to see what Trey has in store, this could be the beginning of something the sport has needed for a long time.

Scottie's Take: Now that's a core fan!

Scottie's Take: It's all Ronnie's fault.

Scottie's Take: Cool seeing inside Chad's workshop, a lot to do before A1.





Scottie's Take: Pretty cool for Fox to do. Hope they're flying the Dungey flag a lot this season.

Scottie's Take: One thing Kenny doesn't lack, confidence.