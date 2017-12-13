- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: And we complain about the quality of tracks and our bikes here...
Michael's Take: Now that's clean.
Michael's Take: Ummm...he made that look easy. Like, too easy...
Michael's Take: We're just going to start a weekly Dean Wilson kit feature...straight fire!
Michael's Take: Speaking of Dean...he's been watching too much Ronnie Mac.
Michael's Take: Mmmm...it's fresh race bike season!
Michael's Take: A short day in the life of Weston Peick courtesy of our friends at SPNDX Stampede.
Scottie's Take: I cant wait to see what Trey has in store, this could be the beginning of something the sport has needed for a long time.
Scottie's Take: Now that's a core fan!
Scottie's Take: It's all Ronnie's fault.
Scottie's Take: Cool seeing inside Chad's workshop, a lot to do before A1.
Scottie's Take: Pretty cool for Fox to do. Hope they're flying the Dungey flag a lot this season.
Scottie's Take: One thing Kenny doesn't lack, confidence.