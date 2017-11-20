Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Nick Wey knows how to teach the essentials.

Little mans learning quick tag someone who needs to see this @nickwey27 A post shared by Moto Phene (@motophene) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Michael's Take: WHISKEY!

When you realize tomorrow is Monday. A post shared by The Official Moto Fails of IG (@moto.fails) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

Michael's Take: Not dirt related but still worth a laugh or two...

What’s this guy trying to do? Tag someone who would try this @crazysuperbikes A post shared by Moto Phene (@motophene) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Michael's Take: Mulfs!!!

When you see some chicks and try to show off.. @_justinmulford A post shared by Nyjah Huston (@nyjah) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Michael's Take: Just gonna send ittttttt, with the J-Train.

@cudby with the sick shot today! #sendit #69 #larryenticer @broctickle @marvinmusquin25 A post shared by Jade Dungey (@jadedungey) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Michael's Take: That kit...Dean was the perfect pick for Shift this year.

Michael's Take: Denny's comment on Jeff Alessi's PED claims...

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: TWMX's Premix 2 is out, get your BRAAP on after watching this.

Premix 2 is on iTunes now! Had a blast shooting this. Check it out. @twmxdo .com A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Scottie's Take: You might have to take the back seat on this one Deano.

Who did it better ? A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Scottie's Take: Josh Hill kills it. Check out this throwback...dang!

#throwbackthursday from @buttery_films A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Scottie's Take: I would hate to live where the climate gets like this, makes people do strange things.

Give this bike a name Comment Below! Tag someone who needs to see this Via @motocrossig @stuntfreaksteam A post shared by Dirt Bike Videos (@dirtbikevideos) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:42pm PST





Scottie's Take: My love of B&W photography, well done Adam.

Cool burst I captured of @kenroczen94 with my @gopro - Slide #Hero6 A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Scottie's Take: The journey Shorty's on is quite impressive, and takes a huge pair!

Passed by some ruins today in the middle of no where in Moro .co... nice to see a whole different view of the world. @rockstarhusky @husqvarna1903 @rockstarenergy @flyracingusa A post shared by andrewshort29 (@andrewshort29) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Scottie's Take: Non-Moto but the BMX world lost a legend over the weekend. GodSpeed Kevin Robinson and thoughts go out to his friends and family. (I believe he suffered a stroke)