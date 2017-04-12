Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Little reminder of what Ronnie Renner was doing ten years ago, now that there's a quarter pipe craze for FMX.

This is absolutely insane Tag someone who needs to see this @redbull @redbulltv @ronnie_renner A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Michael's Take: Watching this makes you wonder what could've been for little Chase Bell...HOLY HELL!

this is what happens when your motorcross friend takes a 2010 Husky WR300 on track. turn up the volume for music to your ears. @chase_bell235 A post shared by ENDURO LYFE (@endurolyfe) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:12am PST

Michael's Take: Turn up that volume for Jett and his KX125!

Having some fun on the 125 #bakersfieldhills A post shared by Jett Reynolds (@jettreynolds79) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Michael's Take: The day after Thanksgiving when you just don't want to admit you've gone up a pant size.

Wait these guys build our dirt bikes???? @kortiz108 that helmet of @alexmartin_26 might be a bit small for you @jordantroxell @lesleyanne_roberts A post shared by Jordon Smith (@smitty.45) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Michael's Take: Kenny, stay off the forums.

Michael's Take: Marvin Musquin has been killing it at these overseas races...sorry Kenny, but he's my pick for the title.

Michael's Take: Is this part of your training program...ha

Monday vibes @silvestro114 got me firing the glutes up A post shared by Jackson Richardson (@jatzricho) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: This worries me.

Yup. A post shared by Jason Weigandt (@jasonygant) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Scottie's Take: What if? Our forums would explode.

What if?! . . #twostroke #2stroke #products #parts #testing #magazine #news #racing A post shared by Motocross Action Magazine (@motocrossactionmag) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:59am PST

Scottie's Take: Shorty's farm is postcard worthy.

Leaving the farm in Smithville and headed to Moro .co today for road book training. Nice time of year here in Texas for riding. A post shared by andrewshort29 (@andrewshort29) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Scottie's Take: That didn't go as planned.

Well that didn't go to plan... #RIPstand A post shared by Jordan Booker (@jordanbookermx) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:59am PST





Scottie's Take: Marvin Musquin got the best of them and crowned King of Geneva.

Geneva SX | Night 2 | 1st place | King Of Geneva | @n .colaspaulmier A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Scottie's Take: Still blows my mind how far Josh Hill can push that Alta.

Head 2 Head racing last night was blast with @rickycarmichael . I got one win, but the Goat got the better of me with 2 out of 3. Can't wait for tonight's races. @michaelantonovich A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Scottie's Take: Non-moto, but just watch...gnarly!! See you next week.