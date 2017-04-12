- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Little reminder of what Ronnie Renner was doing ten years ago, now that there's a quarter pipe craze for FMX.
Michael's Take: Watching this makes you wonder what could've been for little Chase Bell...HOLY HELL!
Michael's Take: Turn up that volume for Jett and his KX125!
Michael's Take: The day after Thanksgiving when you just don't want to admit you've gone up a pant size.
Michael's Take: Kenny, stay off the forums.
Michael's Take: Marvin Musquin has been killing it at these overseas races...sorry Kenny, but he's my pick for the title.
Michael's Take: Is this part of your training program...ha
Scottie's Take: This worries me.
Scottie's Take: What if? Our forums would explode.
Scottie's Take: Shorty's farm is postcard worthy.
Scottie's Take: That didn't go as planned.
Scottie's Take: Marvin Musquin got the best of them and crowned King of Geneva.
Scottie's Take: Still blows my mind how far Josh Hill can push that Alta.
Scottie's Take: Non-moto, but just watch...gnarly!! See you next week.
-MAVERICK-
12/4/2017 8:27 AM
That last one is like a magic trick. There 1 second and poof gone. Hopefully the driver is OK.