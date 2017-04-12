Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
12/4/2017 8:09 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Little reminder of what Ronnie Renner was doing ten years ago, now that there's a quarter pipe craze for FMX.

This is absolutely insane Tag someone who needs to see this @redbull @redbulltv @ronnie_renner

A post shared by Official Motocross Instagram (@motocrossig) on

 

Michael's Take: Watching this makes you wonder what could've been for little Chase Bell...HOLY HELL!

 

Michael's Take: Turn up that volume for Jett and his KX125!

Having some fun on the 125 #bakersfieldhills

A post shared by Jett Reynolds (@jettreynolds79) on

 

Michael's Take: The day after Thanksgiving when you just don't want to admit you've gone up a pant size.

 

Michael's Take: Kenny, stay off the forums.

 

Michael's Take: Marvin Musquin has been killing it at these overseas races...sorry Kenny, but he's my pick for the title.

 

Michael's Take: Is this part of your training program...ha

Monday vibes @silvestro114 got me firing the glutes up

A post shared by Jackson Richardson (@jatzricho) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: This worries me.       

Yup.

A post shared by Jason Weigandt (@jasonygant) on

 

Scottie's Take: What if? Our forums would explode.

What if?! . . #twostroke #2stroke #products #parts #testing #magazine #news #racing

A post shared by Motocross Action Magazine (@motocrossactionmag) on

 

Scottie's Take: Shorty's farm is postcard worthy. 

 

Scottie's Take: That didn't go as planned.

Well that didn't go to plan... #RIPstand

A post shared by Jordan Booker (@jordanbookermx) on

 


Scottie's Take: Marvin Musquin got the best of them and crowned King of Geneva.

Geneva SX | Night 2 | 1st place | King Of Geneva | @n .colaspaulmier

A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25) on

 

Scottie's Take: Still blows my mind how far Josh Hill can push that Alta.  

 

Scottie's Take: Non-moto, but just watch...gnarly!! See you next week.

Wow Tag ur buddies need to see this vid by @anthonyterzo55

A post shared by Mx.Fails (@mx.fails) on

 

1 comment

  • -MAVERICK-

    12/4/2017 8:27 AM

    That last one is like a magic trick. There 1 second and poof gone. Hopefully the driver is OK.

