Toggle

Social Scoop 3

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 50 1878 458 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 361 8083 1 513 86 25

ML512
11/29/2017 9:11 AM

Social Scoop

Michael's Take: Ohh hell nah!

 

Michael's Take: Dan Reardon needs a new butt patch "Mr. Maxim"

 

Michael's Take: OUCH! K-Roc's mechanic Oscar had a rough ride...

Yeah road bikes are great...

A post shared by Oscar Wirdeman (@oswi_cbad) on

 

Michael's Take: Did you use your play equipment properly? 

Mood.. PC @masonb36

A post shared by Austin Forkner (@austinforkner) on

 

Michael's Take: Chris, that's big...

 

Michael's Take: Little man going big as well!

Coming through #minios2017 #supercross #dirtbike #jump #bikelife #tossit #thanksgiving

A post shared by Canyon Richards (@canyonrichards316) on

 

Michael's Take: AC handing out the nice reminder that even when you're fast on a dirtbike, it doesn't mean you have talent all the way around on one, ha.

 

Michael's Take: Assistance needed.

 

Michael's Take: Alpinestars dialing Andrew Short with some custom Tech 10s for the upcoming Dakar Rally. Custom colors, extra venting and a steel shank.

@dakarrally boots! Pumped. Thank you @Alpinestars. #supervented

A post shared by andrewshort29 (@andrewshort29) on

 

Michael's Take: Watch the metal grate.

 

3 comments

  • mx317

    11/29/2017 11:12 AM

    What I noticed is the really cool Elsinore tank on the Andrew Short boot post. Far right.

  • KDXGarage

    11/29/2017 10:37 AM

    LOL. Look at the second thing on Andrew Short's list on the lower left of the board.

    Thanks for all the posts!

  • Wrench

    11/29/2017 9:53 AM

    Decompression acres = toe thumbs playground

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest