Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 50 1878 458 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 359 8048 1 512 86 25

ML512
11/20/2017 8:02 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Don't mess with the bear, he's going to get that diaper money.

It all went off in the SX2 class last night with a pick up pass to take the win! #parissupercross #gatedropmx

A post shared by Gatedrop.com (@gatedropmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Hucking the moto van.

 

Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac, Lego edition.

 

Michael's Take: Here's an oldie...McGrath really helped Supercross/Motocross reach a wider audience than ever in his prime. 

Who’s the boss @Milano_Alyssa #HumpDay #800

A post shared by Jeremy McGrath (@jeremymcgrath) on

 

Michael's Take: Speaking of which, check out this one of Carmichael and McGrath on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno...gear, bikes, and all.

 

Michael's Take: There's some serious detail in Marvin Musquin's latest helmet.

 

Michael's Take: I'm a glass half full kinda guy...

Keep your tank full. | Photo: @frederikvohnsen | #fasthouse #motorcycles #art #fulltank #speed #style #goodtimes #rad

A post shared by Speed.Style.GoodTimes (@fasthouse_) on

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Check out Danger Boy Deegan out at the Stewart Compound. Love that sound.      

Stoked to be out at the @therealjs7 track got some huge jumps thanks for letting us all .come out to ride your track.

A post shared by Haiden Deegan (@dangerboydeegan) on

 

Scottie's Take: Axell shows RV how to do a proper stoppie.

Champion? @ryanvillopoto #justjokes Good times today at @briandeegan38 house with the boys

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Axell, this whip hit our forums this week...disgusting! 

 

Scottie's Take: This made me laugh.

He went flying

A post shared by Laughspawn (@laugh_spawn) on

 


Scottie's Take: It took me a minute to figure out the design on this jersey...

@ryandungey in all-new #Flexair Hifeye in Orange. Shop link in bio. #foxracing

A post shared by Official Fox Racing Instagram (@foxracing) on

 

Scottie's Take: This reminded me of a topic brought up on our forum, amateurs on a SX track.  

Dude @isaaclawyerr #dirtbikesar .cool #motolife #indoorracing #kawasaki #fail #crash

A post shared by Mx.Fails (@mx.fails) on

 

Scottie's Take: Scrub it! See you next week.  

A post shared by Tim Gajser (@tiga243) on

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest