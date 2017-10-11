Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Don't mess with the bear, he's going to get that diaper money.

It all went off in the SX2 class last night with a pick up pass to take the win! #parissupercross #gatedropmx A post shared by Gatedrop.com (@gatedropmx) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:25am PST

Michael's Take: Hucking the moto van.

​

Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac, Lego edition.

Ronnie Mac with his FIRE BREATHING - WILD HORSE - RED DRAGON - NUMBER 69 - CR HONDA. #69 #ronniemac#uncleronnie #redbullstraightrhythm #2stroke. FOLLOW @LEGO.MX FOR MORE A post shared by LEGO MX (@lego.mx) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Michael's Take: Here's an oldie...McGrath really helped Supercross/Motocross reach a wider audience than ever in his prime.

Who’s the boss @Milano_Alyssa #HumpDay #800 A post shared by Jeremy McGrath (@jeremymcgrath) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Michael's Take: Speaking of which, check out this one of Carmichael and McGrath on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno...gear, bikes, and all.

Michael's Take: There's some serious detail in Marvin Musquin's latest helmet.

What do you think? Is @marvinmusquin25 already winning on the helmet game in Paris? @Guybmoto / @vitalmx #motocross #supercross A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Michael's Take: I'm a glass half full kinda guy...

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Check out Danger Boy Deegan out at the Stewart Compound. Love that sound.

Stoked to be out at the @therealjs7 track got some huge jumps thanks for letting us all .come out to ride your track. A post shared by Haiden Deegan (@dangerboydeegan) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Scottie's Take: Axell shows RV how to do a proper stoppie.

Champion? @ryanvillopoto #justjokes Good times today at @briandeegan38 house with the boys A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Speaking of Axell, this whip hit our forums this week...disgusting!

Gettin ready for @dirtshark biggest whip .comp this Sat. October 14th @monsterenergy cup @tom.journet #theboss #baker2g A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Scottie's Take: This made me laugh.

He went flying A post shared by Laughspawn (@laugh_spawn) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:00pm PST





Scottie's Take: It took me a minute to figure out the design on this jersey...

@ryandungey in all-new #Flexair Hifeye in Orange. Shop link in bio. #foxracing A post shared by Official Fox Racing Instagram (@foxracing) on Nov 16, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Scottie's Take: This reminded me of a topic brought up on our forum, amateurs on a SX track.

Dude @isaaclawyerr #dirtbikesar .cool #motolife #indoorracing #kawasaki #fail #crash A post shared by Mx.Fails (@mx.fails) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Scottie's Take: Scrub it! See you next week.