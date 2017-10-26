- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac vs Ricky Carmichael got intense over the weekend at the AUS-X Open.
Michael's Take: Throwing down some style on the Dakar Rally bike!
Michael's Take: Pfff, who needs to skim whoops when you can just jump the whole batch.
Michael's Take: Not exactly moto...but this high speed balls to the face deserves a mention.
Michael's Take: Old school #QuadGod...geez, that's sketchy!
Michael's Take: The King still holds his crown.
Michael's Take: Another view of an Enduro gone wrong that I posted last week.
Michael's Take: #LitKit
Scottie's Take: Dean Wilson does a "shoie" at the AUS SX. They became poplar with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo during podium interviews, drinking champagne from your shoe (in this case a boot)
Scottie's Take: Oh that sound...
Scottie's Take: Looks like someone found the old clip of Deegan and Metzger. Not the best re-creation.
Scottie's Take: Ellie Reed spills the beans on a lot of good stuff in the works, Chad's in for SX and new merchandise line by 22 coming 11/22.
Scottie's Take: Ando brought home the overall Down Under.
Scottie's Take: Cool #tbt by Ricky. I always loved the Chevy / Kawi collaboration.
Scottie's Take: Scrub gone wrong, or hit the eject button on accident? See you next week.