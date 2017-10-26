Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
11/13/2017 8:37 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac vs Ricky Carmichael got intense over the weekend at the AUS-X Open.

The battle got next level! @uncleronnie69 @rickycarmichael #MonsterEnergyAusXOpenSydney #Supercross

A post shared by Monster Energy AUS-X Open (@ausxopen) on

 

Michael's Take: Throwing down some style on the Dakar Rally bike!

Perù will be Fantastic #dakar2018 #fastandfree @dakarrally @yamaharacin .comofficial

A post shared by Adrien Van Beveren (@adrienvanbeveren) on

 

Michael's Take: Pfff, who needs to skim whoops when you can just jump the whole batch.

What whoops? #ridelikeyoulive : @maddyk.24

A post shared by Alex Nagy (@alexnagy509) on

 

Michael's Take: Not exactly moto...but this high speed balls to the face deserves a mention.

Head dip. @iouripodladtchikov @lookatthisrussian

A post shared by Chas Smith (@reportsfromhell) on

 

Michael's Take: Old school #QuadGod...geez, that's sketchy!

 

Michael's Take: The King still holds his crown.

 

Michael's Take: Another view of an Enduro gone wrong that I posted last week.

 


Michael's Take: #LitKit

 

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Dean Wilson does a "shoie" at the AUS SX. They became poplar with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo during podium interviews, drinking champagne from your shoe (in this case a boot)     

 

Scottie's Take: Oh that sound...

@rickycarmichael vs @uncleronnie69 #MonsterEnergyAusXOpenSydney

A post shared by Monster Energy AUS-X Open (@ausxopen) on

 

Scottie's Take: Looks like someone found the old clip of Deegan and Metzger. Not the best re-creation. 

 

Scottie's Take: Ellie Reed spills the beans on a lot of good stuff in the works, Chad's in for SX and new merchandise line by 22 coming 11/22.

When Chad was a little boy he dreamed of being a professional Supercross racer in the USA. Growing up in a small town in Australia he had big dreams, some would have said an “impossible” dream. Now as one of the most a .complished racers in the sports history. The moral of his story is always - Never Give Up! We are excited to announce that we have teamed up with @pretty_rebels to create a fresh new line of CR22 merchandise! In true Reed fashion we are still set on making the “impossible” dream possible by racing in 2018 ! THANKYOU for the unwavering love and support This merchandise was created to provide fans -worldwide-something .cool to represent the 22 and inspire others to dream big!! Thanks @ep_designhouse for your creativity with our fresh logos @pretty_rebels for the amazing enthusiasm to make it all happen! We are excited to share this with you! Nov 22nd -www. shopprettyrebels .com #dreambig #nevergiveup #chadreed #CR22 #22 #makeshithappen

A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on

 

Scottie's Take: Ando brought home the overall Down Under.

It’s been real Thank you @AUSXOpen and everyone who came out. #AUSXOpen #ElHombre

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 

Scottie's Take: Cool #tbt by Ricky. I always loved the Chevy / Kawi collaboration.  

#tbt 2001 mid-season test session before @disupdates with @jbonejgr getting it dialed in.

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 

Scottie's Take: Scrub gone wrong, or hit the eject button on accident? See you next week. 

#MxFails Tag some friends @senditmoto vid by @wedingo

A post shared by Mx.Fails (@mx.fails) on

 

