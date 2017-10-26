Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac vs Ricky Carmichael got intense over the weekend at the AUS-X Open.

The battle got next level! @uncleronnie69 @rickycarmichael #MonsterEnergyAusXOpenSydney #Supercross A post shared by Monster Energy AUS-X Open (@ausxopen) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:09am PST

Michael's Take: Throwing down some style on the Dakar Rally bike!

Perù will be Fantastic #dakar2018 #fastandfree @dakarrally @yamaharacin .comofficial A post shared by Adrien Van Beveren (@adrienvanbeveren) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Michael's Take: Pfff, who needs to skim whoops when you can just jump the whole batch.

What whoops? #ridelikeyoulive : @maddyk.24 A post shared by Alex Nagy (@alexnagy509) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Michael's Take: Not exactly moto...but this high speed balls to the face deserves a mention.

Head dip. @iouripodladtchikov @lookatthisrussian A post shared by Chas Smith (@reportsfromhell) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Michael's Take: Old school #QuadGod...geez, that's sketchy!

125 Main Anaheim 1 1999. Remember the quad by Yamaha of Troy riders Casey Lytle Casey Johnson were doing? This took guts! #yamaha #sx #supercross #90smx #90smoto #90smotocross A post shared by 90s Motocross (@90smotocross) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:10am PST

Michael's Take: The King still holds his crown.

The man that won more supercross than everyone : @jeremymcgrath ... And every king has his throne (How .cool were these #nofear mxgears ???) A post shared by Cazi Bros Mx Experience (@cazibrosmx) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Michael's Take: Another view of an Enduro gone wrong that I posted last week.

Michael's Take: #LitKit

Scottie's Picks

Scottie's Take: Dean Wilson does a "shoie" at the AUS SX. They became poplar with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo during podium interviews, drinking champagne from your shoe (in this case a boot)

Scottie's Take: Oh that sound...

@rickycarmichael vs @uncleronnie69 #MonsterEnergyAusXOpenSydney A post shared by Monster Energy AUS-X Open (@ausxopen) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Scottie's Take: Looks like someone found the old clip of Deegan and Metzger. Not the best re-creation.

Scottie's Take: Ellie Reed spills the beans on a lot of good stuff in the works, Chad's in for SX and new merchandise line by 22 coming 11/22.

Scottie's Take: Ando brought home the overall Down Under.

It’s been real Thank you @AUSXOpen and everyone who came out. #AUSXOpen #ElHombre A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Scottie's Take: Cool #tbt by Ricky. I always loved the Chevy / Kawi collaboration.

#tbt 2001 mid-season test session before @disupdates with @jbonejgr getting it dialed in. A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Scottie's Take: Scrub gone wrong, or hit the eject button on accident? See you next week.